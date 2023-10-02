The first floor of the Fonda Milagros nightclub in Murcia became, this Sunday morning, a deadly fire trap from which at least 13 people could not escape. It is the floor where the reserved areas are located where clients come, especially when they have a celebration. They are supposedly privileged spaces, in height, with views of the central area of ​​the room. However, their access and exit was not easy. And less between flames.

A young woman who frequents the place yesterday described the reserved area as “a labyrinth.” “It has a staircase but then you have to walk down a hallway to get to the booths,” she said. She thus referred to the fact that these sealed spaces were designed in the style of a theater box, with access and exit through a rear hallway that ran along the entire floor, in the shape of a horseshoe. “There was only one staircase,” said this girl at the doors of the Murcia Sports Palace, where she gathered family and friends of the missing so they could receive psychological help. At least 13 people died in the fire, although it is not ruled out that there are more deaths, since there are a total of 18 people, of different nationalities (Spanish, Ecuadorian and Nicaraguan, at least), who were in the nightclub and whose disappearance has been reported by relatives or acquaintances.

Entering the Fonda Milagros nightclub took you to almost any Latin American country. Decorations simulating palm leaves, vegetation, although plastic, and vallenatos, cumbias and rancheras as a soundtrack. It was a place frequented, above all, by the Latin community of Murcia but among its customers there were also Spaniards. A lot of synthetic material, paper on the walls, carpets, wood… Everything that made us travel to that Caribbean environment became fuel.

“Mommy, I love her, I’m going to die,” was the heartbreaking audio message that one of the victims sent to her mother at 6:06 in the morning. “She is my daughter and I have never heard from her again. Nor from her boyfriend,” her father said hours later, just 200 meters from the door of the nightclub, behind a police cordon that he could not cross.

Although the police are still investigating the point where the fire originated, the state of the reserved area furthest from the exit staircase, completely burned and the place where 11 of the 13 bodies were found, suggests that It was around booth 18, where a birthday was being celebrated. However, not all of the deceased participated in that celebration, since among the missing there are also two couples of Ecuadorians who traveled from neighboring Caravaca de la Cruz.

The two bodies that were found on the ground floor, according to fire department sources, should also have been found upstairs, but they fell when the structure collapsed, as they were covered by debris. Among them, according to various sources, there is a local worker. They indicated that although the fire must have been very voracious, the deceased probably died from inhalation of smoke and gases from everything that burned. “They should not have suffered much,” they noted in moments when they were looking for any consolation.

Image provided by the Murcia Firefighters showing the interior of one of the nightclubs affected by the fire. @FirefightersMurcia State of the interior of one of the nightclubs after the fire in Murcia. In an image provided by the Firefighters. @FirefightersMurcia Firefighter in front of the Teatre de Murcia nightclub, this Sunday. HANDOUT (AFP) Firefighters participated early Sunday morning in the work of extinguishing the fire in the nightclubs. Murcia firefighters The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, at the scene of the accident. Marcial Guillén (EFE) Police officers, in the area of ​​the event, this Sunday. Alfonso Duran A firefighter works in the area of ​​the accident, this Sunday. Marcial Guillén (EFE) Firefighters and police work in the commercial and leisure area known as Las Atalayas, on the outskirts of the city. Marcial Guillén (EFE) Firefighters in front of the Teatre de Murcia nightclub, this Sunday. Murcia town hall Firefighters were transporting the body of one of those who died in the fire this Sunday. Alfonso Duran Firefighters participated in the efforts to extinguish the fire in the nightclubs. Murcia firefighters Police officers, in the area of ​​the event, this Sunday. Alfonso Duran Relatives and friends of the deceased, in the vicinity of the nightclubs destroyed by the fire. Marcial Guillén (EFE) Firefighters at the scene of the incident in the nightclubs in the commercial and leisure area of ​​Las Atalayas in Murcia, this Sunday. 112 Murcia (112)

More than a dozen people who have been to that nightclub claim that there are no emergency exits marked. However, the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, could not report this Saturday whether the establishment complied with safety regulations or whether it had the required licenses because, 12 hours after the incident, they had not yet analyzed the documentation. Even so, he was categorical when affirming that the city council will appear in the open judicial procedure: “All of this will be clarified to its ultimate consequences, no matter who falls,” he stated.

Two police patrols were at six in the morning in the area known as Atalayas – where the nightclub is located, the main nightlife area in Murcia, three kilometers from the city. These agents were the first to go to the door of the establishments to which, immediately, the firefighters also went. Although at first it was thought that both the Fonda and the adjacent nightclub, Teatre, which was also affected by the fire, were evacuated, it was family and friends who warned that there were people still inside.

Smoke before fire

Adriana Caballero, 20, was also celebrating her birthday at La Fonda when, around 6 in the morning, the room filled with smoke. “I went into the bathroom with a friend. While inside we heard a man yelling for us to run, we got scared and left the bathroom. When we got back to the track, there was so much smoke we couldn’t breathe. “You couldn’t see anything, everything was dark and the room was practically empty.” Caballero and her friend stopped to pick up her bag and went out to the street through the main door, the only one they saw open. “We were one of the last to leave. They were already taking out the last remaining people. At the entrance we saw a girl lying on the floor and we thought she was passed out. There were a lot of people crying and we were in shock because we didn’t know what was happening or when it had happened,” she reports. Victoria Sanchez.