Al Ain Court of First Instance dismissed a case filed by a man against a bank accusing him of negligence and opening an account under a false agency, and he demanded compensation of 50,850 dirhams.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a bank, in which he demanded that it pay him 50 thousand and 850 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages that he suffered as a result of the bank’s failure to perform his duty, and obligate him to expenses and in exchange for legal fees, indicating that the defendant bank opened an account for the institution that It was owned by him under a false power of attorney, and that the power of attorney, assuming its authenticity, did not include a power of attorney to receive cheques, while the defendant’s representative submitted a pleading not to hear the case due to the lapse of the period set for hearing it, and to reject the case for the absence of any error or default on the part of the defendant.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that it is proven from the facts and documents of the case that the defendant bank opened a bank account for a person under a power of attorney issued by the plaintiff, certified by the notary public, allowing him to open bank accounts, take loans, withdraw, deposit, sign and cash checks, noting That the care entrusted to the employees of the defendant bank is to ensure that the name of the agent and principal mentioned in the agency matches, as well as to make sure that the agency allows opening bank accounts, taking loans and dealing with checks or not, which is what the defendant bank employees did, and therefore it is The legal position of the defendant bank in this case is legally correct.

The court indicated that the defendant bank’s negligence of the requirements for opening accounts was not proven, nor does it change the claim of the plaintiff that the agency – assuming its validity – did not include a power of attorney to receive the cheques, so what is clear from the agency is that it allows the agent to open bank accounts, take loans, withdraw, deposit and sign checks And disbursed it, so that the lawsuit in its current state is devoid of any evidence capable of carrying it.

The court decided to dismiss the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses and an amount of 300 dirhams for attorney’s fees.