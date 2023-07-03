The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – on appeal, annulled a decision by the execution judge who decided to reject a bank’s request to continue the execution procedures on the salary of a borrower who refused to pay, and the court indicated that there is no objection to withholding the salary in accordance with the controls of Circular No. 3 of 2023. In the details, a bank submitted a request to continue the implementation procedures On the salary of a borrowed customer, while a judge decided to reject the request, citing the refusal that the salary is not among the guarantees that can be enforced upon, pursuant to the provisions of Article Two of Federal Decree No. 23 of 2022, according to which Article 121 bis was added.

The bank was not satisfied with this decision and challenged it before the appeal, and demanded a return of the implementation procedures that were canceled in the face of the appellee and obligating the latter to pay the expenses based on the error of the appealed decision in the law and its interpretation, as the facility contract was concluded before the issuance of the decree and therefore it may not be applied to the executive document, In addition, the appealed decision violated the law and the principle of the right of general security over the debtor’s funds stipulated in the Civil Transactions Law.

For its part, the Court of Appeal stated that it was established for the court from reviewing the execution papers that the appellant bank had granted the appellant credit facilities represented in a personal loan in the amount of one million and 345 thousand dirhams, and it failed to pay, so an amount of one million and 530 thousand dirhams was deposited in its debt.

The court indicated that the appealed ruling rejected the request for execution on the salary, which contradicted Circular No. 3 of 2023 issued by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Council, which specified its application to the guarantee provided to the bank on all banking disputes related to the facilities, regardless of the date of conclusion of contracts related to them. Guarantees, in addition to detailing it in the matter of salary and how it is calculated in light of the facilities granted.

The court indicated that what is proven from the papers is that the appellant acknowledged the value of his salary in the amount of 25 thousand and 290 dirhams in the loan contract as a guarantee for the facilities granted, in addition to presenting three checks for the value of the facilities as a guarantee for the payment of the loan amount and a promissory note, which does not prevent the seizure of the salary in accordance with the controls of Circular No. 3 For the year 2023, and the court decided to accept the appeal in form and in the subject matter by canceling the appealed decision and the judiciary again by implementing the respondent’s salary and obliging him to expenses and in return for attorney’s fees.