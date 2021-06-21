Call of Duty fans are conspiring with why they die instantly just by approaching the door.

Call of Duty Warzone, the battle royale Based on the popular Activision FPS saga, it has had a huge reception among the public but, between updates to improve its proposal, it has also had some curious failure like this that we are going to tell you about. If there are already countless dangers in your games with dozens of enemies who want to kill us, now a murderous door has appeared on the map of Verdansk 84, which kills players simply by passing by.

Doors have always been key in Warzone. In fact, in one of the game’s presentations, users had to open a door to discover content. Now there is a door that kills you instantly when approaching her and there are many videos and complaints on the net that serve as an example. Here below we leave you an example.

Bug or business strategy of the game? Time will tellBut this has also sparked conspiracy theories, as there are those who think that this red door is going to be key in the future, either as a place of interest or also to unveil new content for the game. Come on, there are not a few who think that it is not just a bug; Mainly because they would have already fixed the problem and it still occurs in multiplayer games in Warzone.

We will remain attentive to see if something is hidden, or not, behind the cursed gate of warzone. The fact is that the game is a wealth of curiosities and we have seen it in recent months, with musical weapons or a guy using a piano to kill his enemies.

More about: Call of duty Warzone.