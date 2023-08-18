“We are all baffled,” sums up a veteran popular leader. Confusion and criticism have spread in the PP in the face of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s decision to leave Vox off the Congress table this Thursday, despite the fact that Santiago Abascal had demanded that the PP give him a vice-presidency the day before. Nobody understands why the anger has been caused on the extreme right, which has now left support for an investiture of Feijóo up in the air. The result is that the leader of the PP, who defended his right to receive the King’s commission on Wednesday because he had 172 supports (by adding those of Vox, UPN and the Canary Islands Coalition to his deputies), more than those of Pedro Sánchez with Sumar (153), he has now seen his endorsements reduced to 139 (his own plus UPN and CC). Less, therefore, than those of the PSOE leader. After what happened on Thursday, an internal current in the PP asks Feijóo to abandon the “fiction” of maintaining that he can obtain support for his investiture. The leader of the PP maintains his intention to run, as confirmed by sources from his direct team, despite the fact that in the party they warn that the vote of the Table has meant “a reality check”.

“We are living a fiction,” warn leaders who are critical of Feijóo’s strategy and speech. In the opinion of this internal current, it does not make sense to continue defending that it is possible to achieve a successful investiture because they do not give the numbers. Even more after what happened on Thursday, when the left obtained 178 supports (two more than the absolute majority) to make Francina Armengol the new president of Congress. “I understand that they continue to try to go to the investiture, but when the time comes, unless the King instructs you, in which case there is no choice but to accept the assignment, Feijóo has to tell the Spanish: I do not have the support to get dressed With this speech we are wearing ourselves out, especially now that it is already seen that the left and the nationalists can have an agreement. In addition, it is likely that in the end the Canarian Coalition will not give you its support knowing that you are going to lose. This fiction is going to fall off us”, warns a leader who was part of Mariano Rajoy’s team. “The Mesa thing has been a reality check. This speech does not give more of itself, ”he laments.

This sector asks Feijóo to abandon the speech that he can be invested and also to reconsider the decision to go to an investiture in any case, even if it is unsuccessful, because going to lose “generates frustration and wear.” The PP president, on the other hand, maintains his intention to run, even after Santiago Abascal no longer commits his votes, according to sources from Feijóo’s direct team. “There are no news,” these sources maintain about the intentions of the popular leader. Just 24 hours before the disagreement with the extreme right, Feijóo was defending before his deputies and senators that he could be invested. “We want to form a majority to get the legislature going,” he confided.

In the PP there are very critical voices with the fiasco of the Table of Congress. “We have made an absolute fool of ourselves. We have not obtained the support of anyone, neither from one nor from the other”, questions a baron, who wonders “with what face do you ask the King for anything now”. Other barons understand, on the other hand, that, even with these circumstances, Feijóo must continue trying for an investiture. “He has to insist that he has won, we are generating a story, that we have won. Whether we go to an electoral repetition or if there is a Sánchez government, we have to generate the story that we are the only opposition, ”stresses an autonomous president. “An investiture by Feijóo is already very difficult, Junts would never support us, but Feijóo has to fulfill his role,” he says. Other weighty presidents also consider that Feijóo should try to receive the commission from Felipe VI, “and if the King does not commission it, that is already the King’s decision.”

While confusion reigns in the party, the leader’s direct team explains that the decision to leave Vox out of the Congress Table was made exclusively thinking about the move of the Congress Presidency, and not about what would come next. “We aspired to the Presidency of Congress by postulating Cuca Gamarra. Once Junts confirmed its agreement with the PSOE for the Table, could it be achieved? No. So, why would we give Vox a seat on the Board for nothing?”, they ask in Genoa. “If we had voted jointly with Vox at the Table, we would have no argument for the rest of the parties to support us in an investiture,” these sources maintain. But what is not at all clear is what is the path that the leader of the PP is going to defend in order to be invested. Given the possibility raised in some journalistic forums that the PNV could open up again to study an investiture by Feijóo after the disagreement with Vox, despite his initial slamming of the door, peneuvista sources once again rule it out. “What we had to say about a possible investiture negotiation with the PP we have already said and twice. There is no news about it ”, they settle in the Basque party.

After the fiasco of the Table, Feijóo met on Thursday afternoon with some leaders at the PP headquarters on Génova street, with whom he analyzed what happened. It was not an extraordinary call by the PP steering committee, according to these same sources and also confirmed by other members of the hard core who were not called to any meeting. But Feijóo did listen and asked for an opinion to reconsider the next steps, after everything has become cloudy with his decision on the Congress Table.