September 8 was nearing its end when two cars were placed in parallel near the Plaza de Castilla, in Madrid. On one side, a VTC, on the other, a patrol car of the Madrid Municipal Police. One of the agents notices the vehicle waiting for the traffic light to turn green. He sees that he has a passenger, but the navigator screen appears offline. He finds it strange because he knows that when the VTC are on a service they have to have the device activated. They decide to stop him to check if that car is hiding something. They roll down the window and tell the driver to place the vehicle next to the sidewalk but, at that moment, the passenger intervenes with an unexpected response: “Arturo? You are Arturo, from Leganitos! Are you hesitating me? Come on, start. Bye bye!”. The car then sets off as soon as the traffic light turns green.

The patrol reacted quickly and left after them in their police vehicle. A brief chase of just 10 minutes began that ended on Asturias Avenue. They didn’t get very far. With the VTC already stopped, the agents talk to the driver, they ask him why he started when they were asking him to stop the car and the driver was trying to give some vague explanations. At the same time, the passenger, the one supposed to be Arturo, made a strange movement in the back, as if he was crouching down. “Both out of the car,” the police say.

At this point, passenger and driver are already very nervous. The agents verified that their vision had not failed them and the occupant of the back seat had put something under the driver’s seat. It is a black bag with a zipper closure. Upon opening it, the police discover two packages that look familiar to them. One weighs 480 grams and the other 485. The passenger recognizes that it is heroin. In the supposed client’s pocket there is also a receipt from a pharmacy scale with the number of individual packages. This establishment located in the Bernabéu area precisely has a scale located at the entrance, outside the pharmacy.

The driver then admits that he didn’t actually have work hours tonight, but that the occupant of the vehicle was a friend and had offered to do him a favor. While he was talking, the other man made undisguised gestures to make him stop telling the agents things. They, however, did not believe the version that the driver knew nothing, but rather it became clear to them that he was aware of the drug shipment and that, therefore, they were pretending that he was a client. The two ended up being arrested and taken to a national police station.

The detainees are two citizens of Guinea Bissau, aged 43 and 37, the second of them with a record of crimes against public health (drug trafficking). Neither they nor the third passenger of the night, the kilo of heroin, ever reached their destination. The escape tactic based on Arturo didn’t work.

