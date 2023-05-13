Social networks represent a parallel market for drugs of unknown origin, and their promoters play on a sensitive chord with their victims, which is their need for treatment, so they find one drug that treats all diseases, and they focus on chronic ones such as diabetes, pressure, and stomach ailments, such as irritable bowel syndrome.

Despite the constant warnings and repeated awareness by the competent authorities in the country, foremost of which is the Ministry of Health, and the local authorities in each emirate; For “the drowned person is at a straw,” so some people fall victim to these hypothetical merchants who have no obligation or conscience, especially since they always put on their medicines the slogan that they have a license from a certain authority, and they are keen to mobilize their committees to comment on these products and confirm their effectiveness and unparalleled success in eliminating diseases. .

There is no doubt that the demand for these counterfeit medicines increased during the Corona pandemic that ravaged the world and showed the ugly face of many of the wealthy of the pandemic, who promoted counterfeit medicines that they claimed were effective in combating the dreaded virus, taking advantage of all possible means to trade in people’s pain and fears, and their ignorance of medicinal compounds.

Those who follow the health scene in the United Arab Emirates during the last 10 years will notice the remarkable development in combating illegal practices that affect this sector by enacting deterrent laws on them on the one hand, and following them locally, regionally and internationally to eliminate them on the other hand.

It is well known to everyone near and far the efforts exerted to eliminate counterfeit medicines. Over the past years, shipments were seized on their way to the country until they were declared completely free of counterfeit medicines during the past year, and this is a great achievement that reflects the sincere desire to enhance the image of the UAE as a high-class medical destination. level, especially in light of the exceptional medical facilities it possesses.

The follower sees an almost daily warning about a drug or medicine being promoted on the means of communication and the Internet, which reflects not being satisfied with just field control, but rather goes beyond to the virtual world.

The issue is very serious in light of the focus of these exploiters on specific medications that many need, as well as on nutritional supplements that are accepted by sports practitioners who want to get a perfect body quickly and without effort!

The state has enacted deterrent laws to combat these practices, and according to Article 110 of Law No. 8 of 2019, whoever cheats or counterfeits a medical product, raw materials, chemicals, or food shall be punished with temporary imprisonment and a fine of not less than 200 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams. health or medical-value cosmetics, or sold them to others, brought them illegally, or smuggled them into the country.

All in all, the state is doing its utmost to protect us from these dangers, and there is only that left for us to enjoy a measure of awareness and caution, and to seek recourse to specialists so as not to fall prey to merchants of disease and death.

Arbitrator and legal advisor