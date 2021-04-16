If the Barça-Real Madrid is the classic of the League, the Barça-Athletic is the undisputed classic of the Cup. This Saturday they will face at 9:30 p.m. (Tele5 and DAZN) for the ninth time in a final of the KO competition, fourth in the last thirteen seasons. But it is also that with this pulse there will already be 26 editions and 43 games in which faces are seen. For something they are the two most successful entities of the tournament. Athletic was the mythical king of cups for much of the 20th century, but it remained in 23 titles that it could not increase in the 21st century because it found a Barça that with Pep Guardiola in the 2008-09 academic year began to reconcile with him trophy until winning six of the last twelve titles at stake and setting the record at 30.

The precedents can be used to suit each individual. The Barça, that wins 6-2 in the balance of the disputed finals, beat Athletic in the 2008-09 (4-1), 11-12 (3-0) and 14-15 (3-1) campaigns, but Athletic clings to the memory of its last title in the 1983 season -84 (1-0 against Barça with a final pitched battle at the Santiago Bernabéu) and the recent precedents in qualifying rounds: 3-2 in January 2021 in the extension of the final of the last Spanish Super Cup and 1-0 in the quarterfinals. final of the last edition of the Copa del Rey. In addition, the Barça team lost their last final two years ago, against a Valencia (2-1) trained by Marcelino García Toral, today on the rojiblanco bench.

But all that is history and serves to animate the gatherings, the forecasts and feed the memories. Now, needy, and very much, the two arrive. It hurt Athletic a lot to lose the delayed final two weeks ago, mainly because it was against the great Basque rival, Real Sociedad (1-0). Y Barça needs a title that confirms that the reconstruction is a reality and not a fiction. He still dreams of the double, but after the 2-1 conceded against Madrid last week he no longer depends on himself in the League and he again generates doubts.

Captains Earrings



Ronald Koeman has the doubt of Gerard Piqué, hero in the comeback against Sevilla (3-0) in the semifinal by sending the return to extra time with a header in added time. His knee still doesn’t build him confidence, but he could play undercover. The Dutch coach could recover the 4-3-3 as he usually does when the 3-5-2 makes waters, as happened in Valdebebas against the most counter-attacking version of Real Madrid since the time of José Mourinho on his bench.

Dest points to sacrificed so that between Sergi Roberto, with Mingueza and Araujo competing for the place of Piqué next to Lenglet in the axis of the rear. Above you can see the return of Griezmann, author of two goals that were not enough to win the Super Cup. Except for Coutinho, operated in Brazil, everyone traveled, including the injured Ansu Fati and Neto, to make a group.

Marcelino also displaced his entire squad while trying to recover two starting defenders who have been with him for ten days. muscular problems: central Yeray and left-back Yuri.The physical state of the limping Iker Muniain, a key player in the rojiblancos but apparently diminished and even with a visible limp when getting on and off the team bus.

The Asturian coach will try to repeat the recipe for aggressiveness that paid off in the Super Cup January at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, the same scene of that final. That day a limping Messi, who played injured, was sent off in extra time. Only the ’10’, with six Cups in his record, knows if it will be his last final with Barça because his contract ends on June 30. Another incentive for another night of strong emotions.