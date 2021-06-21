Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The French Institute, affiliated with the Cultural Department of the French Embassy in the country, launched a cultural initiative to provide an opportunity for amateur and professional artists to present their works at one of the major international airports, and to transform Abu Dhabi International Airport into an open-air museum for weeks.

The institute said in a press release yesterday: This is the first competition of its kind in the world, and the call for nominations has been launched throughout the UAE. He explained that applicants are invited to create a graphic artwork and unleash their imagination by answering the question: “How will we travel in the future?”

He pointed out that the door for candidacy is open to anyone over 6 years old and living in the UAE. The nine winners from the three categories (children, adolescents and adults) will be rewarded by displaying their artwork on 70 outdoor billboards at Abu Dhabi International Airport for several weeks. The opening ceremony of this exhibition is scheduled to take place at Abu Dhabi International Airport on July 14, which coincides with the French National Day. During which the fiftieth anniversary of the Emirati-French friendship will be celebrated. Winners will also have the opportunity to showcase their work in a major cultural event at the French Pavilion during Dubai Expo 2020.

The institute stated that through this competition, the partners JCDecaux, the world’s leading external communications group, Abu Dhabi Airports Company and BB Media want to encourage local creativity and develop technical skills. They also wish to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the UAE, and their long-term vision, by creating a major cultural event in a very symbolic setting.

French Ambassador to the UAE Xavier Chatel said: “This unprecedented project is a great opportunity to encourage cultural creativity and promote the emergence of talent. It will also celebrate the friendship between the UAE and France, which is driven by culture, art and innovation – key areas, which will be displayed in the French Pavilion during Dubai Expo 2020.”