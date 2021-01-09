Nice like perfumes



As talking about farts is still a rather frowned upon thing, which can lead to immediate discredit, we are going to start by tackling the issue from the most intellectual angle: Benjamin Franklin himself, inventor, political philosopher and founding father of the United States, wrote back in 1781 an essay on this delicate subject, to which the titles ‘Fart with pride’ are usually attributed. or ‘A letter to the Royal Academy on farts’. In fact, his analysis was sardonically intended to reproach the scientific societies of the time for their pretentiousness and lack of practicality, but it is still a rare confluence between the academic elite and the fanfare. In his text, Franklin began a reflection on the repercussions that different foods have on the emission of flatulence and it encouraged scientists to develop some kind of substance that, sprinkled on food or dissolved in sauces, would make the smell of farts “not only harmless, but pleasant like perfumes.” Two and a half centuries later, here we are, deprived of that advance that would mean so much to civilization.

A silent film by Joseph Pujol, filmed by Edison.

From ‘La Marseillaise’ to ‘Curry in the air’



We can also try an artistic approach to this question, although it’s not going to sound very respectable either. It never hurts to claim the figure of Joseph Pujol, the Marseille baker of Catalan origin who, at the end of the 19th century, became famous for his admirable ability to absorb air through the anus and expel it at will. They called Pujol ‘Le Pétomane’, something like ‘the pedoman’, and his virtuosity with that peculiar wind instrument led him to triumph at the Moulin Rouge. In your number, the same thing produced sound effects (the cannon shot, the thunder …) that he interpreted ‘La Marseillaise’ to the ocarina with a rubber tube in which he blew rectally. The tradition of the ‘flatulists’ or fart artists ranges from Roland the Pedorro, a jester from 12th century England, to our contemporary Mr. Methane, also British. In the 90s, this Mr. Methane produced an enriched version of Phil Collins’ song ‘In The Air Tonight’ which he renamed ‘Curry In The Air Tonight’ (It is already known that curry has those effects that Benjamin Franklin was so interested in).

The spirit that dominates the sphincter



How about adding a pinch of theology to all of this? The Innu people of Canada have Matshishkapeu in their traditional pantheon, the god who farts, a spirit that manifests itself through the flatulence of humans, especially when they walk alone in the middle of nature. A wind can be a message from Matshishkapeu about the future, but you have to know how to interpret the encrypted words in its sound. Maybe it seems very funny, but it is better not to laugh at Matshishkapeu, since his control over other people’s sphincters can make him a terrible being: on one occasion, he punished another spirit with a constipation that was about to send him to the other neighborhood .

Finnish superhero Peräsmies.

Jet Powered Superhero



What is clear is that, however crude it may seem to speak of meteorism and its derivatives, its presence in culture is inescapable: we find them in Japanese paintings of the Edo period and also in the series of drawings ‘South Park’, whose creators, fed up with their criticizing their humor as too basic, shaped the characters of Terrance and Phillip to demonstrate what ‘fart humor’ really was. There are popular characters from children’s books like Walter The Farting Dog (that is, the dog that farts), we have movies like ‘Thunderpants’ (about a boy who, right after birth, already horrifies the world with his monstrous stones) and is also the finnish comic ‘Peräsmies’, starring a superhero who uses his extremely powerful emissions as a propulsion system to fly. And that’s it, we’re done: you can remove the clip from your nose!