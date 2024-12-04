The Principality of Asturias is celebrating, since the ciderits traditional drink has been declared Intangible World Heritage by UNESCO. The decision has been made in the intergovernmental committee of the United Nations organization that is being held in Paraguay until Sunday.

After nine years of preparatory work, the candidacy defended by the Ministry of Culture pointed out all the nuances of the world of cider. The Minister of Culture of the PrincipalityVanessa Gutierrezand the Secretary of State for Culture, Jordi Martí Grauhave been in charge of intervening to explain the proposal and thank you for the support.

Cider, much more than a drink

The candidacy included everything that involves the consumption of this traditional drink. From the known pouredwhich someone has dared to imitate, even cisterns in which it is made and the spikes. The cultural importance of cider is reflected in the document presented itself. “It is much more than a drink, it is the symbol of a culture and a community,” Martí declared.

Furthermore, the ritualization that exists around consumption is one of the things that makes it more attractive and makes anyone want to go and see Asturias, its culture and its people. Even this one already appears cited in medieval writingswhich suggests that its production and technique dates back to about 2000 years.

Natural cider festival in Gijón | Source: Istock