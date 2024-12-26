Carlos Alberto PedrosoCuban Olympic medalist, died this Wednesday in the city of Cienfuegos at the age of 57. This was officially confirmed on his social network account X (formerly Twitter) on National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) from Cuba, without offering more details about the cause of death.

We learned with deep pain of the death of Carlos Alberto Pedroso, glory of the #CubanSport. Olympic bronze, world reign and three third places at that level stand out in the extensive track record that elevated him from fencing. Our condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ibJn2TBjlr — INDER (@InderCuba) December 25, 2024

If you gave more information Raul Rodriguezjournalist Radio Havana Cubaon his Facebook page: «Pedroso suffered serious burns in a domestic accidentwhich caused his death, as fencers from his time in the Cuban national team told this reporter.

Pedroso won a bronze medal in fencing at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Gamesspecifically in team epee with Nelson Loyola and Ivan Trebejo. In addition, he has been a four-time medalist in world championships, junior world runner-up, university world champion in Germany 89 and Pan American champion in Indianapolis 87.

Ivan GoitizoloPedroso’s former teammate and currently coach in Spain, lamented the death and wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram: “You are gone, my brother, one of the greats of Cuban fencing is gone. Carlos Alberto Pedroso, this is how I want to remember you as being the horse of Cuban fencing, the type of trust everyone has and so many team matches. I started fencing inspired by you, may God welcome you into his kingdom, rest in peace brother. Cuban fencing, in mourning».







