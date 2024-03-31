In Makhachkala and Kaspiysk, during the CTO, three people who were planning a terrorist attack were detained

During the counter-terrorism operation (CTO) in Dagestan, announced on Sunday, March 31, three men were detained who were planning to commit terrorist acts.

“During the counter-terrorism operation carried out this morning in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk under the leadership of the NAC operational headquarters, security authorities detained three bandits who were planning to commit a number of terrorist crimes,” the statement said.

Early in the morning, a CTO regime was declared in the Republic of Dagestan.

“A decision was made to introduce a counter-terrorist operation regime from 05:35 within the administrative borders of the Leninsky and Sovetsky districts of Makhachkala and in the city of Kaspiysk,” the operational headquarters of the FSB of Dagestan said.

Armed people involved in terrorism were blocked in apartments in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk.

Photo: Marsan / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Terrorists in Dagestan found weapons and a homemade bomb

A house with terrorists blocked in Kaspiysk was caught on video.

“In Kaspiysk, two terrorists are blocked in an apartment in a house on Akhmet-Khana Sultana. The house is cordoned off,” the source said.

The footage shows smoke coming from the apartment where the militants are located. During the CTO, residents of neighboring apartment buildings were evacuated. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, there were no casualties among civilians or security service personnel.

Later it became known that during a search in the apartment, the militants found automatic weapons, ammunition and an improvised explosive device.

Related materials:

Militants in Dagestan were identified as part of strengthening security measures after the terrorist attack in Crocus

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, said that the terrorists were discovered and caught, partly thanks to enhanced security measures after the terrorist attack in the Moscow region. He wrote about this in Telegram.

Photo: SGr / Shutterstock / Fotodom

“The most important thing is that during the CTO the complete safety of civilians was ensured: there were no casualties among citizens and no losses among law enforcement personnel. The identification of the criminals took place, among other things, as part of strengthening security after the terrorist attack in the Moscow region,” Melikov noted.

He thanked the employees of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as all responsible services for the “brilliantly carried out operation.” Residents evacuated during the CTO were allowed to return to their apartments. According to the Russians living in the house, they were taken out at about six o'clock in the morning and were forbidden to leave the yard for some time.