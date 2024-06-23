NAC introduced a CTO regime in Dagestan against the backdrop of attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent

A counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been introduced in Dagestan against the backdrop of attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent. NAC reports this, reports RIA News.

Measures are being taken to find and neutralize the shooters.

On the evening of June 23 in Derbent, five people fired at a synagogue and an Orthodox church, after which they fled in a white Volkswagen Polo. At the same time, unknown persons fired at a traffic police post on Ermoshkina Street in Makhachkala.

Later it became known about an ongoing shootout on Tagi-Zade Street in Dagestan Derbent. At the same time, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, as a result of the attacks on both cities, six security forces did not survive and another 12 were injured.