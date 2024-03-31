NAC: FSB blocked armed people in apartments in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk

The Republic of Dagestan declared a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime in the territory of Makhachkala and Kaspiysk. This was reported by the FSB operational headquarters in the Russian region.

A decision was made to introduce a counter-terrorist operation regime from 5:35 am within the administrative borders of the Leninsky and Sovetsky districts of Makhachkala and the city of Kaspiysk operational headquarters of the FSB of Dagestan

Armed people barricaded in apartments

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), security forces from the FSB special forces blocked armed people involved in terrorism in the apartments of Makhachkala and Kaspiysk in Dagestan.

Residents of adjacent houses were evacuated. The coordination of the activities of law enforcement forces is ensured by the NAC operational headquarters NAC

The CTO regime involves a number of special measures and restrictions

During the CTO in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk, a number of special measures and restrictions were introduced, the validity of which will end with a special order.

The FSB operational headquarters called on residents of the region to be vigilant and provide support to law enforcement officers who are fighting extremism and terrorism.

At the beginning of March, the CTO regime was introduced in Ingushetia

On March 2, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Ingushetia, during which militants opened fire on law enforcement officers when attempting to arrest them. Residents of houses adjacent to the emergency area were evacuated.

As a result of the clash, security forces killed six terrorists. Investigators opened a criminal case regarding an attack on the life of a law enforcement officer.

Later, law enforcement officers of Ingushetia detained an accomplice of members of this terrorist cell. The detained Ilyas Tsechoyev in January equipped a cache with weapons and ammunition in the village of Alkhasty on behalf of a relative of Tagir Tsuroev, who was wanted and destroyed during the counter-terrorist operation (CTO). After this, the accomplice gave the terrorists the coordinates of the cache. A criminal case has been opened for illegal trafficking in firearms.

