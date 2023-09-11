Home page politics

For political scientist Ursula Münch, it is clear that a CSU politician would not have survived the leaflet affair, the focus of which is Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters). © Britta Pedersen/dpa/imago/Montage

As of now, Hubert Aiwanger remains in office. It helps him that he is the head of the Free Voters and not a CSU politician.

Political scientist Ursula Münch can understand why the Bavarian Prime Minister did not fire his deputy Hubert Aiwanger. But the director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing finds it strange that the public is not interested in the fact that Aiwanger did not apologize seriously, she says in the Table.Media interview. And she also cannot understand the Union’s harsh attacks on the Greens.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has repeatedly emphasized that the affair surrounding the anti-Semitic leaflet that was found in Hubert Aiwanger’s school bag more than 35 years ago has damaged Bavaria. Is he right about that?

At first I thought this claim was a bit exaggerated. When it came to the undoubtedly disgusting leaflet, I thought to myself: This isn’t hurting Bavaria, it’s especially hurting Hubert Aiwanger and possibly casting a bad light on Bavaria’s government. But the way things have developed, you can speak of damage, even if I don’t believe that Aiwanger has the potential to damage the whole of Bavaria.

What do you see as this damage?

If, in the future, there is a member in the Bavarian cabinet where the Israelite religious community or the Central Council of Jews or other organizations and institutions say: If he invites you to something, then we won’t go there, then that will be a burden on the work a government. And when I read the many emails that I also receive, in which people, just like Aiwanger himself, dismiss the whole thing as a media campaign and Aiwanger even gets even more popularity, then I ask myself: Why are people running? chasing someone who thinks everything will be okay with a pseudo-apology. For me, Aiwanger made a very awkward apology. I find it problematic that parts of the population don’t seem to be interested in how Aiwanger dealt with the whole thing and whether he really apologized seriously.

Aiwanger was confronted with the allegations several times and initially denied everything. He then admitted possession of the leaflet and the punishment he received for it. And all of a sudden he presented his brother as the author. Hardly anyone in the CSU believes this version either. How are you doing with that?

I also know members of the Free Voters, local elected officials, who say we don’t believe a word of it. But it doesn’t matter what people believe. As long as the brother sticks with it and it is not credibly refuted by witnesses, the presumption of innocence applies and you have to accept that. Nevertheless, in my opinion, a clear apology from Aiwanger would be necessary. And I find it very strange how he instead turns the tables and blames the media instead of helping to clarify what happened back then.

How credible is it when someone can remember next to nothing, but at the same time claims that the thing with the leaflet was a drastic experience for them? changed his life?

Of course this is not at all credible. Aiwanger otherwise seems quite alert and can give long speeches freely. He doesn’t exactly give the impression that he’s suffering from major memory lapses.

“A CSU minister would not have kept his office”

The CSU also accuses Aiwanger of his handling of the affair. His apology came late and was half-hearted, he portrayed himself as a victim, and many of his statements raised new questions. And his answers to Söder’s 25 questions were also poor. Wouldn’t all of this justify dismissal?

Yes I agree with you. And Söder himself made it clear that the decision was not easy for him and that he struggled with himself, and I agree with that. Nevertheless, I can completely understand his decision. Söder has also reassured himself, and the statements of Charlotte Knobloch, the chairwoman of the Israelite religious community in Munich, speak for themselves: she thinks Söder’s decision was right and at the same time rejects Aiwanger’s apology. Söder has a very good feel for moods; he knows exactly that Aiwanger’s dismissal would have blown up in his face, even within his own ranks.

In your opinion, would a CSU minister whose legacy had become known a few weeks before an important election have remained in office? Former CSU leader Erwin Huber says someone like that would have been kicked out after two days.

Yes I believe that too. A CSU minister would not have kept his office. Someone can’t be such a great support that Söder would have kept him in this situation. But of course it is different whether it is an internal party problem or whether it concerns a coalition partner.

For the CSU, it is the first crisis in its history for which it has to pay a political price without being involved in the matter. And the first crisis that she cannot solve on her own. What does this mean for the self-confidence of this party?

This is a new constellation for the CSU, which ruled alone for many years. It is almost strange that the CSU, which is working on the traffic lights, which is a complicated alliance of three very different parties, is now experiencing for itself how difficult it can be with a coalition partner. And what is downright nasty for the CSU is that this difficult coalition partner is apparently still on the rise, thereby ensuring that the CSU will be even more dependent on coalitions in the future.

Markus Söder unnecessarily committed himself to continuing a coalition with the Free Voters from the start and ruled out all other options. In doing so, he essentially gave Aiwanger a blank check. Was that a mistake?

You can see it like this. But the CSU has to take a look at this. I don’t know of any CSU member of the state parliament or anyone else of rank in the party who is in favor of forming a coalition with the Greens. Söder’s own party really pushed him into this. He certainly flirted with the Greens for a while, but of course we don’t know how serious that was. But there was little enthusiasm, neither in the group nor in the party.

“Trying to convince people that everything can go back to the way it was 30 years ago is not responsible politics.”

Söder’s clear rejection of the Greens is well received in the CSU. At least in Bavaria, the distance between black and green seems to be greater than it has been for a long time. Is something moving here that could also have an impact on the federal level, a new ice age between the Union and the Greens?

As strong as the aversion in the Union against the Greens is at the moment, the Union must assess the situation realistically. If she wants to govern the federal government again, I see few constellations without the participation of the Greens. The only option would then be to join forces with the SPD again. And the SPD currently doesn’t give the impression that it is interested in it. I don’t think we should take everything at face value with the current attacks on the Greens. The Greens are badmouthed in a way that also covers up their own failings.

What is the Union doing wrong?

As long as the CDU and CSU do not manage to pursue a credible climate policy, they should not be surprised if the Greens, on the other hand, react with a dogmatic hardening. My criticism of the Union is that it shows a fatal disregard for climate policy challenges. To go around now and announce that you want to abolish everything that the traffic light has decided is outrageous. Telling people that everything can go back to the way it was 30 years ago is not responsible politics.

