Joe Biden gave Vladimir Putin a crystal sculpture depicting a bison. The gracious gift along with a pair of aviator goggles was given to him at the meeting in Geneva, a White House official revealed. The object was described by the latter as a symbol of “strength, unity and resilience”. The sculpture, presented on a cherry wood base, with a commemorative plaque, was created by Steuben Glass of New York and has been defined as an “imposing interpretation of one of our nation’s most majestic mammals”.



