Blue Cross received the Saints Lagoon in the presentation of Joaquin Moreno as the definitive technical director of the Máquina Celeste, after the dismissal of Ricardo: “Tuca” Ferretti, who was in charge of the cement companies for 22 games, of which Cruz Azul won six, drew four and lost nine.
The final result was a two-way tie with a taste of defeat. And it is that Cruz Azul played at home and needed to win to half offset the terrible start to the semester they had, with three consecutive defeats.
In addition, the Machine was the team that proposed the most within the green rectangle. Even with the 2-1 lead, they had several chances to increase the lead, but that didn’t happen and Santos Laguna left the Azteca stadium with a point in their pocket.
However, the Santos players did not take note, for getting the tie. Neither did those of Cruz Azul, for not knowing how to take advantage of the opportunities presented during the commitment. The note, sadly, was taken by a fan of the Machine, who left the Azteca stadium with a bloody face, accusing the building’s police officers of abuse of authority.
“We were on a bench waiting and the police attacked. They said: here is a 66, and they hit me with a baton that opened my head. I come with my family, my son is a minor, then they told me that they would provide me with medical service And look, they already took us out and nothing.”
– declared the victim.
It is worth mentioning that the stadium staff had to do a different logistical job than usual, since America I would play against him Guadalajara Atlas a couple of hours after the duel between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna ended right there, at the Azteca stadium.
In the same way, nothing justifies the violence committed by the authorities of the Azteca stadium and it is expected that they will respond in the best way to the father of the family.
