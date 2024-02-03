As part of a project to revitalize downtown Overtown, Miami's first African-American neighborhood, The entire area is being transformed for the benefit of its inhabitants and, among the changes, the office of the third largest cruise company in the world has been installed. The company, which will offer jobs, allocated a million-dollar investment to host the largest cruise ship on the planet.

The neighborhood has a thirty-nine square kilometer property with office space where it was installed MSG Group, which brought the new North American headquarters of MSG Cruises to Miami and the construction of a new terminal with an investment of US$350,000,000 in PortMiami to house the Icon of the Seas, considered the largest cruise ship in the world that set sail for the first time this week for a seven-day voyage through the Caribbean Islands.

This ship is 365 meters long, with a capacity for 7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew members. Among the amenities it offers are six slides, seven swimming pools, an ice skating rink, a theater and more than forty restaurants, bars and lounges.

The arrival of the cruise company will be positive for the inhabitants of the areabecause although around 250 employees will have to move to the new headquarters, another 300 will be hired locally.

Icon of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.

Overtown, the trendy neighborhood in Miami

After a five-year effort, Overtown is becoming an attractive Miami neighborhood attracting large companies and generating around 1,000 jobs. The Sawyer's Walk shopping center has been built in the area, which also includes 578 affordable apartments for seniors.

Although, according to an article by Miami Heraldthe company that has been in charge of the remodeling of the area has faced various demands, is now ready to release all the attractions including various retail shops, dining options, bars and entertainment.

In addition, apartments were built on the upper floors of the complex which include studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, which are intended primarily for seniors with average incomes equal to or less than 60 percent of the area's average income. They will be able to enjoy amenities such as a rooftop pool, a large terrace and a gym. The area will also include a public plaza, a pedestrian promenade and a playground for residents, as well as a large parking lot.