Marc Davis, legendary Disney animator, created Cruella de Vil in ‘101 Dalmatians’ (1961) inspired by the angular and scrawny forms of the Swedish actress Viveca Lindfords and in the strong character of Tallulah Bankhead. The character, a villain who enjoys her status as such, was more memorable than the million damsels and princesses that inhabited the Mickey Mouse universe. In 1996, when the live-action version of ‘101 Dalmatians’ was made it was clear that the star was the Cruella incarnated by Glenn Close.

Craig Gillespie, director of The Wild and Ironic ‘I, Tonya’, biopic of the skater Tonya Harding, seems the ideal director to transmit doses of trickery and amorality to the character of Cruella, transferred to London in the 70s. In the midst of the punk movement, the young Stella tries to make a name for herself in the world of fashion, where Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson) reigns. There is no need to worry that Stella / Cruella will turn out to be too wild in her Joker transformation. We are in a Disney movie and the humor and frenetic pace is suitable for all audiences. Costume designer Jenny Beavan, winner of two Oscars for ‘A Room with a View’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, looks just as great as Emma Stone, who wears 47 outfits throughout the film. As with the latest Disney bombings, the film hits theaters and its subscriber platform at the same time at a price of 21.99 euros.