The highest offices of the University of Udine have unanimously decided to honor the memory of Sara Butelli with this gesture

The young life of Sarah Butellia student from Friuli, ended prematurely in the spring of 2019. These days, four years after the death of the then 23-year-old, her university has handed over the degree in her memory to her parents and brother.

Sometimes it happens that life decides to put special people in front of you insurmountable obstacles and thus to interrupt young lives that could have still given a lot to themselves and their loved ones.

This is exactly what happened to Sara, one young Friulian studentwho in the spring of 2019 had lost her battle against a bad disease that unfortunately left her no way out.

Sara, after graduating excellently from the Liceo Classico, had decided to enroll in the three-year degree course at the University of Udinein the Faculty of Law for companies and institutions.

Path of study that the young woman was pursuing with the maximum effort and with gods excellent resultsdespite having been diagnosed with an illness for which she had begun to undergo painful and debilitating therapies.

Unfortunately, the girl was unable to complete the course, nor to develop the stages of a life and a career that would surely have opened up successfully before her. She failed because in the end the disease won over her taking it away forever.

Memory degree for Sara Butelli

In recent days, the University of Udine itself has decided to honor the memory of Sara Butelli by granting her, with complete unanimity, a memory degree.

Last February the Council of the Department of Legal Sciences had advanced the proposalwhich then was accepted as mentioned unanimously from all the highest offices of the university.

At the ceremony, held in the Hall of Honor of Palazzo Antonini Maseriattended i parents of Sara, Messrs. Valter and Paola, the Brother to Andrea and many others friends that Sara have never forgotten her.

In the parchmentdelivered to the student’s family, read the reasons of the awarding of the same degree: