A fatal fall while walking down the fire escape at the end of his shift. This is how Mario Ferrari, Italian chef, died

Another young life that has been broken forever. Mario Ferrari he was only 31 years old and was originally from Orsogna, a municipality in the province of Chieti, in Abruzzo.

The boy had decided to move to New York to give life to his greatest passion. He was one chef and had found his place in a major restaurant chain. And it is at the very end of one of his shifts, as he exited the fire escape, that his life unfolded interrupted forever.

As reported by The centerwell-known newspaper of the Abruzzo region, Mario Ferrari is accidentally fell down the fire escape. A fall that, unfortunately, left him no way out.

He had many dreams in his drawer, a life ahead of him and he was always smiling in every photo he posted on social networks. He had found work first in Turin then in London and finally in New York. The entire community of Orsogna, where he was well known and loved, is shocked by the news.

The words of Mario Ferrari’s mother

The mother, torn by grief, published a moving letter on Facebook. Here are the words of Silvana Tiberii:

I will never accept that you are gone, I was proud of you, you transformed happiness endlessly. I was proud of your road, of your accomplishments, you told me ‘Don’t worry’ and I always believed you.

There are numerous posts published on Facebook by people who wanted to show closeness to his family and say goodbye to Mario Ferrari for the last time. Among them, too Guido Quintino Liriscouncilor of the Abruzzo region, senator of the Italian Republic and medical director of ASL n.1: