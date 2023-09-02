Lamezia Terme is shocked by the tragic death of Luca Guarino, a young 36-year-old Carabiniere who died following a terrible crash

The umpteenth tragedy on Italian roads occurred on the evening of last August 31 in Lamezia Terme, in Calabria. Luke Guarino, a 36-year-old Carabiniere, who was off duty at the time, crashed his motorcycle into a roundabout. Rescued and transported to the hospital, he died a few hours later from the serious traumas he suffered.

One more very young victim of a road accident in Italy, with the list of people who lost their lives as a result of tragic crashes which continues to dramatically lengthen.

This time it all happened in Calabria, more precisely in the Sambiase district of Lamezia Terme.

In the late evening of last Thursday 31 June, Luca Guarino was aboard his motorcycle, a Harley Davidson, and was traveling along the road that was taking him towards the roundabout at Bivio Bagni.

Suddenly and for reasons yet to be clarified, the 36 years old he lost control of the bike and crashed into the roundabout itself, crashing to the ground.

On the spot attended the sanitary of 118agents of the Traffic Police and the Carabinieri.

For Luca Guarino there was nothing to do

The doctors on board the ambulances immediately understood the seriousness of the situation and transported Luca with extreme urgency at the Lamezia Terme hospital.

There the young Carabiniere underwent emergency surgery, but as the hours passed, his conditions continued to deteriorate.

The last extreme attempt was made when, during the night, it was decided to be transferred to the hospital Catanzaro. Even this, however, did not help to avoid the worst. Guarino passed away in the early hours of yesterday morning, Friday 1st September.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on social media in these hours, addressed to the 36-year-old’s family and to the Carabinieri to which he had taken an oath a few years ago.

An emotional farewell also came from themunicipal administration of Lamezia Terme, which in expressing its condolences also announced the cancellation of all the festive events scheduled for these days. The post reads: