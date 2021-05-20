On May 20, in Kiev, near the building of the Antonov aircraft building enterprise, a rally is held wishing to ask questions to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The rally was organized by the Democratic Sokira party.

According to local journalists, about 20 people gathered near the building of the enterprise, on the territory of which the press conference of the Ukrainian leader will take place on May 20. People are holding party flags – they ask Zelensky to ask questions, but they are not allowed into the building.

“We were not accredited there. Therefore, this press conference will not provide answers to our questions. All communication of the president always turns into a warm bath. We came here to ask him our questions, even through journalists, ”explained one of the protesters.

At the moment, the situation is calm. In front of the entrance to the building, a queue of journalists also gathered, who will be present during Zelensky’s press conference.

Earlier, on March 20, more than a thousand people gathered outside the office of the President of Ukraine. They were holding posters in support of the convicted ex-head of the Odessa cell of the “Right Sector” organization banned in Russia, Sergei Sternenko, calling for his release.

The protesters, mostly young people, set fires on fire and threw firecrackers and explosives at the office building. Based on the results of the inspection, a criminal case was opened.

At the end of November, when Zelenskiy was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, dozens of people gathered near the hospital where the Ukrainian president was staying. They demanded that the president be impaled. The crowd threatened to organize a “new Maidan”, stating that “this time the president will not be able to escape.”