Five men from Israel raped a tourist in a hotel in the resort of Ayia Napa

A mob of men raped a British tourist at a hotel in the popular resort of Ayia Napa, Cyprus. This is reported Philenews.

It is specified that five young people from 19 to 20 years old arrived on vacation from Israel. At the same time, a British woman was vacationing in the Mediterranean city. It is not reported exactly how they met, but after the rape, the girl immediately filed a complaint with the police.

The suspects have been detained and will appear before the district court for arrest warrants.

Earlier, a man raped a teenage girl ten times in the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar and was put on trial. Police arrested 25-year-old Pedro Luis Garcia Vallejo from the Spanish city of La Linea in Andalusia.