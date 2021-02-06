A crowd of friends, acquaintances and relatives of the murdered ex-head of the village of Novokuli Abakar Kaplanov gathered near the Sovetsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Makhachkala. In total, the building has about 300 people, according to “Chernovik”.

According to the newspaper, those gathered do not take any active actions, however Telegram-channel Mash writes that there was a shooting in the crowd. The security forces are pulling in to the ROVD: the entire police leadership, as well as employees of the Investigative Committee and the National Guard, have left for the department.

In addition, according to Mash, the killed Kaplanov was in conflict with the current head of the Novolaksky region, Magomed-Gadzhi Aidiev. They competed in the last election.

Earlier it was reported that the former head of the Novokuli village was shot dead in the office of the head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sovetsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Makhachkala. The suspect in the murder was detained at the crime scene, he did not offer any resistance. According to Baza, the riot policeman was the killer.