“You are the angels of her children”: a moved crowd attended the funeral of Maria Brigida Pesacane, the 24-year-old killed by her father-in-law

The funeral of took place yesterday afternoon in the church of Santa Maria Delle Grazie in Melito di Napoli Maria Brigida Pisacane. A large number of those present wanted to say goodbye for the last time to the young mother killed by her father-in-law Raffaele Cammisa last Thursday in Sant’Antimo.

Yesterday, while the whole of Italy stopped for a last farewell to former premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose funeral was held in the Milan Cathedral, the small communities of Sant’Antimo And Melito of Naples they faced the pain of the last farewell to Luigi Cammisa and Maria Brigida Pesacane.

THE two brothers in lawmarried to the Caiazzo brothers, were snatched from their lives in the early hours of last Thursday morning by the murderous fury of their father-in-law Raffaele.

The man, a 44 years old from Casertahe planned his plan which involved the killing of his son-in-law and his daughter-in-law, as he was convinced that the two had a relation between them behind their respective spouses, i.e. the children of the killer.

In a few minutes the man has first cold Luigi Cammisa, 29 years old, husband of their daughter Anna. And then he went to his son Alfredo’s house, shooting 5 shots at Maria Brigida.

The funeral of Maria Brigida Pesacane

Caiazzo is currently locked up in the Neapolitan prison of Poggioreale for the crimes of double aggravated homicide and illegal use and possession of a weapon.

In the meantime, yesterday, the funeral of the two victims. Particularly touching is that of Maria Brigida, celebrated in the afternoon in the church of the Madonna delle Grazie in Melito di Napoli, the young woman’s native town.

Many present in the church. Some friends have worn one T-shirt with a photo of Bridget on the front and the inscription “Justice” on the back.

Poignant then the homily pronounced by Don Italowho like everyone can’t explain how it is possible for a man to make such a senseless gesture.

Now now she is in the hands of the Lord. Unfortunately I can’t resurrect her, I can only say that she lives in that realm where there is no violence, no suffering, no wickedness. There is only peace that maybe she wanted, that we all want. To her relatives we can only say that tonight you will go home, you will be alone with your pain. Only God can enter your heart.

A thought by the parish priest to the two children of Maria Brigida, who at the age of 2 and 4 lost their mother, their guide for life, witnessing, among other things, her feminicide.