—He gave us peace back when we were in ruins.

—He would get his boots dirty to help the poor.

—He gave away fish and taught how to fish.

—He made tough decisions in tough times.

—In which government were there no excesses?

—The best president that Peru ever had.

—He was authoritarian, but not a dictator.

—He did what he had to do for the good of Peru.

—Leave him alone.

A snake of thousands of people has surrounded the Museum of the Nation to say goodbye this Thursday to Alberto Fujimori, the politician who governed Peru during the last decade of the last century, the character who has most polarized a wounded and irreconcilable society, the apple of discord. But on this hot morning there seems to be no room for disagreements and much less for questions. His followers of all ages have come in droves, on foot, in walkers or even in wheelchairs to say their last goodbye. Some carry orange balloons, others show pictures with the portrait of the healthy and implacable Fujimori of the nineties, and there are also those who have put on old polo shirts from his extinct parties such as Cambio 90 and Peru 2000.

Citizens line up to mourn the body of Alberto Fujimori, this Thursday in Lima. Sebastian Castaneda (Reuters)

The mahogany coffin with the remains of the Nikkei outsider who defeated Vargas Llosa arrived shortly before noon, flanked by soldiers, sailors, police and the Hussars of Junín, the infantry battalion that escorts presidents. In a highly questioned decision, President Dina Boluarte decreed a state funeral and three days of national mourning for the death of Fujimori at 86 years of age, due to tongue cancer that spread to his lungs. His children, Keiko and Kenji, the most political, who carry with them a long history of squabbles and disagreements, accompanied his entry into the Ministry of Culture holding hands, a scene that was rarely seen in the final stretch of the last three elections.

The day began with Kenji crying uncontrollably outside Keiko’s house in the district of San Borja, where his father died nine months after being pardoned. But it also began with the analysis of the front pages of the newspapers. Because unlike in other countries, in Peru the newspaper stands have resisted and still influence people. Only La República called him a dictator in its headline. The newspaper El Comercio opted for the informative style for the sake of a rather subjective objectivity: “Alberto Fujimori dies at 86 years old.” The tabloids highlighted the grief of one side, as if the other did not exist: “they cry for ‘El Chino’.” Expreso headlined with an affront to its detractors: will hatred end? Diario Uno, with a marked leftist tendency, decreed the end of its ideology: “Fujimorism died.” And finally, Extra treated him as if he were an angel: it posted a photo of Fujimori with the presidential sash against the sky and a phrase that seems to have come from the mouth of a fanatic and not a media outlet: “Rest in peace, ‘Chino.’”

Despite his Japanese roots, Fujimori was always called the Chinese. A nickname that he used to his advantage to connect with the electorate. “Brave Chinese, here are your people” will be the most repeated chant of the day. The merchants, of course, took advantage of the situation to go home rich. They offered key chains with Fujimori’s face, bouquets of white flowers, and his photo printed on cardboard. They also pins for backpacks. The buses passed by Javier Prado Avenue, one of the most congested arteries of the capital, and through the windows more than one sly smile could be seen. At some point in the afternoon, a man will decide to make gestures of rejection and will have to walk quickly to save his neck.

Kenji Fujimori cries over his father’s coffin, accompanied by his family. Gerardo Marin (REUTERS)

On social media, it’s a different story. More than one account shared a playlist with the infamous ‘Vladivideos’, those audiovisuals where the corruption plot of his government was exposed and which forced Fujimori to flee to Japan and resign by fax. Other users called for dance parties in some parts of the city with the slogan “Fujimori never again.” And others listed the crimes for which the autocrat was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Just as outside the Museum of the Nation, a choral chant was also woven on the networks.

—Memory is not hate.

—We have a mission: to prevent the Fujimorists from erasing history.

—Can you imagine Chile paying state honors to Pinochet or Videla in Argentina?

—There are no honors for genocidaires nor supreme decree that redeems them.

—It is our duty to tell our children the truth. It will be the only way to completely erase their legacy.

—The media is a disgrace. How hard it is for them to call him a dictator and a murderer.

—It has been proven that those who govern are the Fujimorists.

—Neither forgetting nor forgiveness.

A supporter of ‘El Chino’ carries a portrait of the former president, near the Museum of the Nation. Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

Criticism was directed at President Dina Boluarte, dressed in white, who offered her condolences to the family in front of the Fujimori patriarch’s coffin. This is the same policy that when she was part of Pedro Castillo’s ticket in the Peru Libre group was devastating to the autocrat during a debate, back in 2021. “In the 90s, an oriental-type character appeared and told all the Peruvian people: I will work with honesty, technology and work. And what did he give us? Honesty? He is the sixth most corrupt president in the world. Work? He fired thousands and thousands of workers who to this day continue to fight for their reinstatement. Technology? From the 90s to date, Peru is not even capable of producing the tire for that tractor that that oriental man climbed on,” she said in those days when the odds of her becoming the first female president of Peru were as high as winning the lottery.

Dina Boluarte, with Kenji and Keiko Fujimori behind her, touches the coffin of the former president. Guadalupe Pardo (AP)

In the Nazca Hall, with the press several meters from the coffin, the leaders of political groups such as César Acuña of Alianza para el Progreso or Alfredo Barnechea, former presidential candidate of Acción Popular, paraded on the first day of the wake. But also the old guard of Fujimorism such as former congresswomen Martha Chávez, Absalón Vásquez and Luz Salgado. At all times, security members prevented any follower from taking photos of the remains of Fujimori, who wore a blue tie and the image of the Lord of Miracles. At the foot of his coffin, they placed a portrait of him and a purple rosary. A few steps away, on a pedestal, another portrait with the presidential sash. The necessary framework to feed the myth: power and religion.

The wake will continue tomorrow, Friday, at the Museo de la Nación until Saturday morning, when Fujimori will be buried in the Campo Fe cemetery in Huachipa, on the outskirts of Lima. His daughter Sachi arrived from Germany, but not the youngest of the Fujimori brothers, Hiro, who lives in Japan and is having trouble saying goodbye to his father. Institutions will continue to fly the national flag at half-mast, amid endless polarization and a precarious government whose ultimate ambition is to survive.