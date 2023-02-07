Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of different cities in the country to maintain their opposition to the project that wants to raise the retirement age. Far from ceasing, they are already planning a fourth day for next Saturday. While the reform is discussed in the Assembly, the Government does not back down and maintains confidence for approval. In Paris alone there were 400,000 citizens; In addition, there were incidents in the capital and Rennes.

This Tuesday, February 7, new multisectoral mobilizations were generated in different cities in France to protest against the plans of the Government of Emmanuel Macron to carry out a pension reform that would increase the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The marches, the third wave of a national strike, come a day after the executive’s bill entered the National Assembly for parliamentary debate, a challenge to the Macron administration, which does not have a majority in the House.

The mobilizations generated prolonged interruptions in the operation of public transport, made it impossible to attend schools and distribute supplies.

In Paris alone, 400,000 civilians were registered in the streets, a figure similar to that obtained on January 19, but lower than the day of January 31, according to the CGT. At the end of the day, some protesters clashed with the security forces. While in Rennes, about fifteen demonstrators were arrested.

“This reform will change the lives of several generations. If the government stubbornly goes ahead, we will intensify our protest with longer and tougher actions,” Phillippe Martinez, a CGT union leader, told those present on the streets of Paris.

Along with Martinez, Laurent Berger, from the CFDT, a union with a historically more conciliatory position, also spoke. However, Berger rejected government offers to increase the lowest pensions.

“These concessions are just patches. Increasing the legal retirement to 64 years is the core of this reform and it is deeply unfair. It is democratic madness that the government turns a deaf ear to the protest, ”he pointed out.

The workers will maintain their pressure against the Executive and have already set a date for a new mass exit, which will be on Saturday, February 11. The opposition has accused the ruling party of ignoring or downplaying the impact of the protests.

Differences surface in the French Assembly

The debate in the Assembly began with tension. The government needs to persuade conservative opponents to back the vote, but they want concessions for young workers, something Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was keen to do, though differences remain.

The panorama is different with the leaders of the left, who seek to knock down the process and this Tuesday participated in the protest. Spokesmen for the Nupes coalition called the reform “unpopular.”

“70% of the population opposes it,” hammered Manuel Bompard, deputy and coordinator of France Insoumisa. While the socialist referent, Olivier Faure, warned that the Government “cannot hold out for a long time against its own people.” The communist leader, Fabien Roussel insisted that “victory is within reach if the left remains united.”

The reform project aims for the French to work two more years to be able to retire, something that would serve to maintain the budget of one of the most robust pension systems in the world.

This modification would allow gross savings of more than 17,000 million euros per year by 2030.

“The pension system generates losses and if we care about the system, we must save it,” labor minister Olivier Dussopt said in a radio interview.

With Reuters and EFE