Bad omen for England and the monarchy? If there are some animals to which attention is paid in the capital of England are the crows that reside in the Tower of London. One has not been seen in weeks at this historic fortress on the banks of the Thames. Merlina, which is the name of the missing bird, is considered an independent bird and its disappearance It is a mystery that has thousands of Britons in suspense for fear that he had passed away.

The legend goes back to the time of Carlos II, who reigned in the second half of the seventeenth century, and says that if there were not six crows in the place it would mean the end of the British monarchy and that the country would be “thrown into chaos”. This is the reason why some wing feathers are cut so that they do not fly too far from the building and they are cared for with all kinds of detail and the cost is 4,600 euros per year. Additionally, one or two replacement crows are kept.

The Tower of London itself, on its website, acknowledges that it is “really disturbing news” because the fact that it has been so long or missing could indicate “that it may have died.” However, those in charge of the Tower have wanted to send a message to reassure the British, by ensuring that “we currently have seven crows in the Tower, one more than the six necessary.”

Since she belongs to the litter of ‘royal’ crows, Merlina has become the ‘queen of the crows’, according to the institution that belongs to the body that make up the historic royal palaces. Although he sometimes took flight and spent time away from the Tower, he had always returned with his companions Poppy, Erin, Jubilee, Rocky, Harris, Gripp and Georgie.

Chris Skaife, the bird keeper, acknowledged to the BBC that “we have seven crows in the Tower of London, six by royal decree, and of course I have one more to spare, so for the moment everything is fine.” A few words that surely they will reassure the British royal family and the defenders of the monarchy.

The Tower, on the banks of the Thames, is one of the most visited places in London as it has a bloody and dark past in which ghosts have been seen, some of them belonging to the Royal House. The reason for these ‘presences’ is that since 1066 it served as a fearsome prison where illustrious figures were locked up. Later it became a castle, a weapons depot and even a zoo where royal animals lived for a century. Today, thanks to its impregnable walls, it houses the famous British Crown Jewels.