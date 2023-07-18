In the midst of the expansion of women’s football, injuries can keep key players out of the World Cup. According to the 2022 Ballon d’Or ranking, five of the best 17 have suffered this type of injury. The knees of athletes have become a clear target for study and prevention, since a large part of serious injuries occur in that area. Without going any further, the Spanish league has suffered up to 19 cases of anterior cruciate ligament tears. It is the competition with the greatest impact, but the concern transcends worldwide. In 2022, women’s soccer experienced a total of 63 ACL tears.

It is the anterior cruciate ligament, which is located within the joint capsule of the knee (intracapsular ligament) and connects the distal head of the femur with the proximal head of the tibia. Its main function is to provide stability to the knee joint.

The female sex is more prone than the male to suffer this type of injury. The reasons are diverse, although there are several aspects related to anatomy that stand out above the rest. Women’s hips and legs are one factor. For men, the knees align directly below the hips. However, women’s hips are wider, which increases the angle at which the femurs meet the tibias at the knee joints. This angulation results in greater stress on the ACL during certain movements.

In addition to these purely biological factors, there is more and more talk of a social factor. Women’s sports, in general, in sports such as soccer, have fewer financial and human resources than men’s sports. This fact could make it difficult for female athletes to access top-level prevention programs. According to Dr. Tomás Fernández Jaén, head of the Sports Medicine Unit at the CEMTRO Clinic, the sports in which the injury occurs most frequently are those in which there are contacts or sudden changes of direction.

The rehabilitation process is essential. The supervisor of the Physiotherapy Unit of the CEMTRO Clinic and professional specialized in trauma and sports physiotherapy, José Luis Lara Cabrero, explained that rehabilitation can begin a few days after surgery. In the first phase, the support is partial, with crutches, which will be progressively withdrawn around the fourth week after surgery. The objectives of the treatment will be, on the one hand, to recover full mobility of the knee and, on the other hand, to normalize the motor control of the entire lower limb in harmony with the rest of the body.

Among the key aspects of rehabilitation, the manual therapy of the physiotherapist, various applications of electro-thermotherapy and therapeutic exercise stand out. Dr. Lara points out that the current trend is to delay returning to the playing fields until: “It occurs about the ninth month after surgery. The longer the return to sport process is delayed, the risk of reinjury decreases. The decision of when our athlete can compete again is never easy. The key is to measure force parameters, the ability to jump in different directions, accelerations and decelerations. The response of the injured leg must be the same as that of the other leg and, above all, the athlete must have fully regained confidence in her leg.