In the midst of the expansion of women’s football, injuries can keep key players out of the World Cup. According to the 2022 Ballon d’Or ranking, five of the best 17 have suffered this type of injury. The knees of athletes have become a clear target for study and prevention, since a large part of serious injuries occur in that area. Without going any further, the Spanish league has suffered up to 19 cases of anterior cruciate ligament tears. It is the competition with the greatest impact, but the concern transcends worldwide. In 2022, women’s soccer experienced a total of 63 ACL tears.
It is the anterior cruciate ligament, which is located within the joint capsule of the knee (intracapsular ligament) and connects the distal head of the femur with the proximal head of the tibia. Its main function is to provide stability to the knee joint.
The female sex is more prone than the male to suffer this type of injury. The reasons are diverse, although there are several aspects related to anatomy that stand out above the rest. Women’s hips and legs are one factor. For men, the knees align directly below the hips. However, women’s hips are wider, which increases the angle at which the femurs meet the tibias at the knee joints. This angulation results in greater stress on the ACL during certain movements.
Why does it affect more
women?
The anatomy of women’s hips and legs can make them more
prone to ACL injuries.
men’s knees
usually line up
directly below
her hips.
The largest angle Q can
exercise a greater amount
tension in the ACL during
certain movements.
Percentage of
adipose tissue
Percentage of
muscle mass
intercondylar notch
narrow, which will house
smaller ligaments
Hormonal levels can create a predisposition since in the
men remain constant, while women are
exposed to multiple changes in endogenous hormones during the cycle
menstrual. Hormonal laxity is one of the most influential factors.
Hormones that have been linked to ACL
They influence metabolism and
the structure of collagen
The concentration of estradiol (predominant estrogen during the years
reproductive). It is one of the hormones that can most affect the ACL since
that there is greater laxity of the ligaments when the concentration is higher.
Chelsea will be a pioneer in adapting training sessions
their players to their menstrual cycle to prevent injury.
Hormonal levels during the phases of the menstrual cycle
About three days before ovulation
increases to the highest levels
high throughout the menstrual cycle.
This phase lasts from day 15 to the end
of the menstrual cycle. In it there is a
increased progesterone levels.
The ovulatory phase extends over a period of 5 days (day 10-14).
High concentration of estradiol
Recent studies have suggested that oral contraceptives may offer a
Up to 20% reduction in the risk of injury.
Women’s sport, in general, in sports like soccer, has less
economic and human resources than men’s sport. This fact could make it difficult
access for female athletes to top-level prevention programs.
The surface a sport is played on affects non-contact ACL injuries.
Friction between materials, surface temperatures and design
of the soles can be a risk factor.
Double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas
stressed that aspect during his injury:
“It is important to improve the conditions
of the players in relation to rest,
the displacements, the surfaces on
those who play and, of course,
all those studies”
Percentage of
adipose tissue
Percentage of
muscle mass
intercondylar notch
narrow, which will house
smaller ligaments
In addition to these purely biological factors, there is more and more talk of a social factor. Women’s sports, in general, in sports such as soccer, have fewer financial and human resources than men’s sports. This fact could make it difficult for female athletes to access top-level prevention programs. According to Dr. Tomás Fernández Jaén, head of the Sports Medicine Unit at the CEMTRO Clinic, the sports in which the injury occurs most frequently are those in which there are contacts or sudden changes of direction.
How does the injury occur?
The ACL can be stretched or torn when the knee is twisted or hyperextended:
Quickly changing direction with the ankle locked
Stopping suddenly with the boot stuck to the ground
Slowing down while running and the knee bends backwards
Landing incorrectly from a jump or fall
By direct contact or collision with another competitor from the side
Players who stay
out of the World Cup by LCA
Big stars will miss the World Cup and some others are doubtful.
Vivianne
scared
(Arsenal)
ludmila
(Atletico Madrid)
christen
Press
(AngelÇ
City F.C.)
hanna
glass
(Kansas
City C.)
janine
becky
(Portland
Thorns)
stine
larsen
(BK Hacken)
Katie
rood
(Heart of
Midlothian)
Maria
Thorisdóttir
(Chelsea)
gisela
robledo
(UDG
Tenerife)
Ellie
carpenters
(Olympique
of Lyons)
Delphine
cascarino
(Olympique
of Lyons)
Martha
saw
(Orlando
Pride)
catarina
macario
(Olympique
of Lyons)
Leah
williamson
(Arsenal)
Mallory
swanson
(Chicago
Red Stars)
The most affected league has been the Spanish.
LaLiga F players
injured in 2022
Alexia Putellas
Jana Fernandez
Tasting Coll
Maria Valenzuela
Andrea Paraluta
Tere Morato
Rocio Garcia
Alexandra Zaremba
Gisela Robledo
Lucia Ramirez
Erica Tailor
The most affected league has been the Spanish
La Liga players
injured in 2022
The rehabilitation process is essential. The supervisor of the Physiotherapy Unit of the CEMTRO Clinic and professional specialized in trauma and sports physiotherapy, José Luis Lara Cabrero, explained that rehabilitation can begin a few days after surgery. In the first phase, the support is partial, with crutches, which will be progressively withdrawn around the fourth week after surgery. The objectives of the treatment will be, on the one hand, to recover full mobility of the knee and, on the other hand, to normalize the motor control of the entire lower limb in harmony with the rest of the body.
Among the key aspects of rehabilitation, the manual therapy of the physiotherapist, various applications of electro-thermotherapy and therapeutic exercise stand out. Dr. Lara points out that the current trend is to delay returning to the playing fields until: “It occurs about the ninth month after surgery. The longer the return to sport process is delayed, the risk of reinjury decreases. The decision of when our athlete can compete again is never easy. The key is to measure force parameters, the ability to jump in different directions, accelerations and decelerations. The response of the injured leg must be the same as that of the other leg and, above all, the athlete must have fully regained confidence in her leg.
In the first phase,
support is partial
on crutches.
progressively
they will be retiring
the crutches.
manual therapy of
physiotherapist.
exercises for
strengthen.
back to practice
sport.
Texts: Javier Guillén Cuevas / Video Editing: Mariano Tovar
Coordination: Javier Silles
Source: CEMTRO Clinical Physiotherapy / Gettyimages / Own elaboration.
Texts: Javier Guillén Cuevas
Video Editing: Mariano Tovar
Coordination: Javier Silles
Source: CEMTRO Physiotherapy /
Gettyimages / Own elaboration.
