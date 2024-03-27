A survivor of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Andrei Borzov, tried to protect his wife after the shooting began, shielding her with himself. The man told Izvestia about their rescue from the concert hall on March 27.

According to him, tickets for the concert of the Picnic group were purchased back in February, and Borzov’s brother also joined the couple. Five minutes before the start of the performance, they heard sounds similar to clapping, which at first they took for pyrotechnics as part of the show, but then people ran from above.

“My brother says to me: maybe we should go closer to the exit? I say: yes, get up, let's go. And when we had already approached the passage, shooting began below. They had already entered, we all got caught, and began to squat out of there,” said an eyewitness.

However, he was not immediately able to believe in the reality of what was happening, until the criminals began to set fire to the hall. Then Borzov, his brother and wife decided to leave the room along the left rows, and a girl fell in front of them.

“I laid down on my wife and covered her. And something flew into her eye,” the man continued.

Borzov noted that during the evacuation, before his eyes, the terrorist shot another couple who did not have time to orient themselves in time, and at some point very acrid smoke came from the fire. As a result, all three managed to run out of the hall among the first, during which the man helped people along the way to get up and leave.

“People are panicking, they are lying down. He picked him up and pushed him out. Because there is congestion. Those who were in front were paralyzed. You start pushing everyone out,” he explained.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, where the Picnic group was supposed to perform, occurred on March 22. Armed people in camouflage burst into the building, started shooting and set fire to the concert hall.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side.

A total of 11 people were detained, including four attackers directly involved in the attack. All four are foreign citizens. To date, the court has arrested eight detainees.