The father of billionaire Elon Musk spoke about the dangerous emerald business he ran in South Africa. One of his colleagues from those years was torn to pieces by a crocodile, reports Daily Beast.

The publication spoke with Errol Musk after the release of Walter Isaacson’s book “Elon Musk”. It mentioned that in the 1980s he imported emeralds from Zambia and, after cutting them in Johannesburg, personally transported them abroad for sale. By his own admission, all this was not entirely legal.

Errol Musk confirmed to The Daily Beast that this was the case. According to him, it is absurd to compare Africa of those years with Europe or the USA. “Imagine something like the early Wild West, but with jungles, wild animals (and wild people) and lots and lots of things that want to kill you,” he explained.

Emeralds in the Zambian mines that Errol agreed with were mined with picks and shovels. He flew after them at night in a light twin-engine plane. We had to land in the dark on a cleared field. The beginning and end of the runway were marked by burning car headlights.

Half of my colleagues were killed. All of them had malaria, yellow fever, hemoglobinuria and more… One was devoured by a crocodile on the shore of Lake Tanganyika. Are today's Western weaklings able to understand this? Hardly Errol Muskfather of billionaire Elon Musk

Isaacson’s book claims that Errol Musk’s emerald business went bust after Soviet scientists developed technology for producing artificial emeralds. By that time, he had earned about 210 thousand dollars from precious stones.

In July 2022, it became known that Errol Musk and his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout was born second unplanned child. Errol is 41 years older than Yana and raised her from the age of four. In an interview with Australian radio, he said that he considers his relationship with his stepdaughter completely normal.