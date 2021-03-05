A crocodile devours an eight-year-old child in front of his father’s eyes

Today, Friday, an official said that local residents managed to extract the body of an eight-year-old child from the guts of a crocodile that had swallowed it while swimming with his young brother in a river in East Kalimantan province in Indonesia. The boy and his younger brother were swimming in the river near their home in the Kutai Timur region on Wednesday, and the father of the two children watched. Suddenly the crocodile attacked and swallowed the child, according to Octavianto, an official with the local search and rescue agency.

The father jumped into the river to save his son, but the crocodile managed to escape.

The official explained that “the father chased the crocodile and hit hard with his hands, but he could not continue.”

Residents of the area managed to catch the six-meter-long crocodile, on Thursday, where they found the body of the child in its guts. A video clip posted on YouTube showed rescue workers pulling the child’s body from the guts of the crocodile, and the family members of the victim watched and wept.

The official, Octavianto, explained that this river is known to be home to crocodiles, adding that the two children used to go to the river for swimming or to fetch water for cooking.