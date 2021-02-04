Isaac Adidi, a 22-year-old man, survived a crocodile attack on January 31, while swimming with his partner and a friend in a pond on the peninsula of Cape york, in the Australian state of Queensland.

What saved his life, he later said, was remembering a YouTube tutorial about how to survive an attack like that kind of animal. Thinking about that during the desperate situation, the answer that humans should have to such an attack came to mind: with a dagger he pricked one of the reptile’s eyes to free himself from its jaws while repeatedly beat him on the spot.

“He tried to submerge me, then he let me go for a second and then he grabbed me by one hand and submerged me again,” Adidi recalled the attack of the crocodile, which left several scars and tears on his hand and back, as well as a possible arm fracture.

Isaac Adidi, the victim of the fierce attack, was able to tell what he did on time to avoid losing his life.

His companions initially thought that it was not something serious, but Adidi’s screams revealed otherwise.

“I saw that the crocodile I hit him underwater and I didn’t know what to do. We literally couldn’t do anything but watch what was happening, and it happened so quickly, “Shawntain Manantan, the victim’s partner, later commented.

The animal’s attack was in full view of his partner and a friend.

Adidi managed to swim to shore and was taken to a local hospital in Weipa, from where he was later transferred to another medical facility for a emergency surgery. There the doctors indicated that his life is out of danger and that he is recovering satisfactorily.

