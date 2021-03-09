Zagreb (Reuters) – IANA, the Croatian oil and gas company, said today, Tuesday, that it has obtained approval from the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to buy a stake in a concession for oil and gas exploration in the Nile River Delta.

“We have obtained approval to conclude an agreement with Vintersal Dia, which operates in the concession area east of Damanhur,” the company said in a statement. IANA will have a 20 percent stake, Wintershall Dea will have a 40 percent stake, and Chevron will take the remaining 40 percent. ”

The exploration concession is for a period of three years, and in the event of commercially viable reserves discovered, a 20-year production license will be granted.

IANA has been active in Egypt for nearly 30 years, is already operating as a partner in three franchises and owning a wholly franchise. It also has activities in Angola, along with Croatia and Egypt.

The Hungarian Energy Group (MOL) is the largest shareholder in IANA, with a stake of about 50 percent, while the Croatian government controls a stake of nearly 45 percent.