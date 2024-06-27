9to5Mac: Apple has fixed a bug that allowed AirPods to be hacked via Bluetooth

Apple has announced a critical vulnerability that could allow AirPods headphones to be hacked. About it reports edition 9to5Mac.

The company said in a statement that the error was related to the Bluetooth protocol. With its help, it was possible to connect to the device at the moment when the user connected the headset to his smartphone or other gadget. “An attacker within Bluetooth range could spoof the intended source device and gain access to your headphones,” Apple noted.

The problem affected absolutely every AirPods and Beats headphones ever released by Apple. The company’s engineers corrected the discovered error, released a security patch and distributed it as an update.

Apple representatives called on all owners of branded headphones to install the update. It downloads automatically. To do this, you need to charge your iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer paired with your AirPods or Beats headset and connect the device to Wi-Fi.

At the end of June, a well-known hacker under the nickname IntelBroker announced an attack on Apple Corporation and the theft of confidential company data. According to him, he stole the source code of some corporate tools.