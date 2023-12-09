In Kherson, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged

In Kherson, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), night strikes damaged a critical infrastructure facility. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, appointed by Kiev in Telegram-channel.

The damage to which particular object is being discussed is not specified.

Previously, explosions in Kherson were reported on December 6 and 7. Before this, it became known that as a result of shelling in the city, an administrative building and a research institution were damaged.

The Kherson region returned to Russia following the results of a referendum held in 2022. Kyiv does not recognize its legitimacy and continues to consider the region its own. Now 75 percent of its territory is under Russian control; the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the right bank, including the city of Kherson.