A critical infrastructure facility caught fire in the Kyiv region after explosions

A critical infrastructure facility caught fire in the Kyiv region after night explosions. He reported this in his Telegram– channel, head of the regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

He did not specify the details of what happened. Kravchenko noted that the fire was extinguished.

On the night of December 30, military correspondents reported that a swarm of attack drones was heading towards Kyiv. It was alleged that drones were approaching the Ukrainian capital from the Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Drones have also been spotted along the border of the Nikolaev and Odessa regions.

The Ukrainian portal for alerting the population about threats of air attacks reported that air raid sirens sounded in all eastern regions of the country.