We are facing “the largest malaria emergency in the last two decades.” This is how forceful the heads of State and Government of the African Union and global health leaders were at the United Nations General Assembly last week, in a statement in which they called for urgent measures against this disease, which only in 2021 It left 247 million cases and 619,000 deaths. 96% of these deaths were children under five years of age and pregnant women in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The ONU Has expressed the need for urgent action by each Member State to “ensure that resources are available to ensure universal coverage of malaria services”. We are at a “critical moment,” stressed the president of Guinea-Bissau and current president of the Alliance of African Leaders against Malaria (SOUL), Umaro Sissoco Packed. “Currently, there are not enough resources to even maintain existing malaria programs. If we do not act quickly, we will undoubtedly see increases in cases and epidemics,” he warned during a press conference held on the sidelines of the assembly. “Now is the time to fully fund the fight against malaria to ensure we eliminate the disease once and for all.”

The ONU He already issued a warning in August about the significant decrease in malaria incidence and mortality in the last two decades in Africa. Progress has been reversed in at least 13 countries and has stalled in some others, especially since 2015, the organization noted. Dr. Michael Adekunle Charles, executive director of RBM Partnership to End Malaria, a global platform that fights the disease, indicated in a statement that the current emergency is due to “health pressures such as the covid-19 pandemic and the recession global economy.

A breath of hope came with the recent inclusion of the first malaria vaccine in the immunization schedules of 12 African countries. However, the WHO warned of insufficient supply of this to satisfy the 25 million children born each year in countries where malaria is endemic, and experts urged to continue searching for formulas to cure the disease, since vaccines are not the “miraculous solution” to the problem. Sustainable Development Goal 3 to reduce incidence and mortality by 40% in 2020 was not met. And, “given that the majority of AU Member States are far from achieving the goal of eliminating it by 2030, there is still much to do,” said Professor Julio Rakotonirina, Director of Health and Humanitarian Affairs of the Union Commission. African.

Despite the progress made through the introduction of several vaccines and insecticide-treated nets, a successful method that has prevented 68% of cases Since its introduction in the 1990s, the current challenges related to disease control have increased. Mosquitoes carrying the parasite Plasmodium falciparum, cause 90% of deaths in the world, are increasingly resistant to insecticides and antimalarial treatments, rapid diagnostic tests are becoming obsolete and the risks associated with climate change, such as increases in temperature, cyclones and Floods multiply the risk of spreading malaria, in addition to cholera or polio. As the magazine points out Forbes“while the direct death tolls from natural disasters or conflict outbreaks often grab the headlines, the indirect death tolls from the diseases that follow them often outweigh the initial impact.”

Carrier mosquitoes are increasingly resistant to insecticides, rapid diagnostic tests are becoming obsolete and the risks associated with climate change multiply the risk of spread

The connection between health risks and climate change It’s a no-brainer in the countries that contribute the least to global warming, and Malawi is the living example of this: after the passage of the tropical storm Ana at the end of January last year and the cyclone Gombe In March, the country faced the worst cholera outbreak in its history. A year later, the cyclone Freddy (considered one of the most intense meteorological phenomena ever recorded) devastated the south of the country, leaving a trail of destruction and death in one of the territories with the weakest infrastructure in Africa. Weeks later, the WHO confirmed the feared increase in cases of malaria and cholera in the country. “It’s a vicious cycle that we have to overcome,” said Dr. Charles of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria, referring to the connection between climate change and infectious diseases.

According to data provided to this medium by Precious Chinyama, malaria coordinator of the Ministry of Health of the Chiradzulu district, one of the places in Malawi most affected by the cyclone, during the four months that followed the disaster, a total of 27,307 cases of malaria were recorded. malaria, while during the same period in 2022 there were 6,522. Chinyama points out: “The cyclone contributed because some people were left homeless and did not have mosquito nets.”

A microbe in the intestine of a mosquito

The complexity of the life cycle of this infectious disease requires newer tools and approaches to address it effectively. An example is a revolutionary discovery discovered by mistake in the town of Tres Cantos, Madrid, at the beginning of 2013, where a team from the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) laboratory led by Janneth Rodrigues was working. Looking for medicines to treat malaria, they infected mosquitoes raised in an insectary with Falciparum. Everything was going well until the parasites gradually disappeared over a period of one year. What happened? The GSK team had discovered by chance a bacteria that eliminated the parasite in the mosquito’s intestine. “We were surprised. Our initial goal was to find a medicine to treat people, not a cure for mosquitoes,” acknowledges Rodrigues, scientific leader of research and development of medicines for global health at GSK, in an interview for this medium.

As it was not what they were looking for, in 2014 the study was literally frozen in the laboratory refrigerators. It was not until 2017 when, thanks to a program from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rodrigues’ team resumed activity. “To demonstrate that TC1 was responsible for this effect, what we did in the laboratory was mix the bacteria with sugar, feed it to mosquitoes and infect the carriers of the bacteria with malaria. It was then when we observed that the development of the parasite inside these mosquitoes was inhibited,” explains Rodrigues. And he adds: “Until now, controlling the disease was either treating the patient with medications or killing the insect. “This type of intervention is different: we are curing the mosquitoes so that they do not infect humans.” Now, how to put it into practice so that it is effective? For it, GSK scientists partnered with John’s Hopkins University in the United States and with researchers at the Institute for Research in Health Sciences (IRSS) in Burkina Faso and are developing tests in the Burkinabe village of Soumousso, where the world’s first insecticide-treated mosquito net was tested. The objective : a new product that cures malaria in mosquitoes so that they cannot transmit it to humans.

“To control such a complicated disease it is important to have what is known as a toolbox, a toolbox,” explains Rodrigues, the leader of the research. “Having medicines, vaccines, methods to eliminate the mosquito and also alternative methods like the one we propose: with all of this together we will be able to end malaria.”

