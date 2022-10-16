A new geopolitical crisis is brewing in the already hectic international context, marked by the war in Ukraine, the tensions around Taiwan and the sharpening of the rivalry between the United States and China. North Korea, after a three-year lull in its nuclear provocations, is preparing for what intelligence agencies warn could be a seventh nuclear test. And that test, quite possibly, would take place before the US midterm elections, set for November 8.

Five years ago, the world faced a prospect of “fire and fury” when North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and then-US President Donald Trump exchanged threats of nuclear war. “North Korea better not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury the world has never seen,” Trump said at the time.

A sham peace followed, as Kim met with several world leaders to win sanctions relief in return for vague promises to scale back parts of his nuclear program.

After his failed Hanoi summit with Trump in 2019, Kim returned to Pyongyang and soon ordered a nationwide lockdown in a futile effort to escape the covid-19 pandemic. But North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs continued to advance, and rapidly.Kim had signaled his intention to expand the North’s nuclear capabilities when he began his diplomatic outreach in early 2018, and has kept his word, declaring himself a “nuclear weapons state” in September.

Your Mightiness

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducting military activities on March 24, 2022. Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL

Kim’s arsenal is now estimated to include around 50 nuclear weapons. Furthermore, in 2020, shortly after testing a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, Kim unveiled a massive new long-range missile at a nightly military parade meant to showcase the regime’s formidable weaponry. The following year, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that North Korea had restarted its plutonium enrichment operations. Soon after, he tested long-range cruise missiles and a new nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.So far this year, North Korea has launched more than 40 ballistic missiles in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, including during US Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Japan and South Korea. a missile flew over Japan.

The regime has also resumed illegal plutonium reprocessing at its Yongbyon facility, and satellite images have revealed construction work at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, reinforcing concerns that a seventh nuclear test could be imminent. .

Kim’s determination to use his nuclear arsenal to intimidate his enemies, coupled with the changing geopolitical landscape as a result of the war in Ukraine, increases the likelihood that North Korea will repeat its stance and lead us to a ‘fire and fire’ scenario. fury 2.0′. And make no mistake: the threat to regional stability and global security is serious.

It is unclear whether Kim or his predecessors, his father Kim Jong-il and his grandfather Kim Il-sung, the founder of the regime, were ever serious about denuclearization. Yet for decades the United States and other governments have tried in vain to push North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program through a combination of pressure, security guarantees and economic incentives.

World leaders should believe Kim when he says that North Korea’s nuclear capabilities are the country’s “trusted shield” and “treasured sword” and that he will never abandon them. Announcing a new law authorizing a nuclear attack if a foreign power tries to remove him from power, Kim declared last month that his regime would “never give up” any of its nuclear weapons. “There is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation and no bargaining chip to trade (in this sense),” he said.

To the brave…

Kim is also likely to seek to exploit the poor timing of US diplomatic relations with Russia and China.

Kim’s behavior reflects his unwavering determination to be accepted by the international community, however grudgingly, as the leader of a nuclear power. Something similar to what has happened with Pakistan or even with India. And he has abandoned North Korea’s earlier ‘action for action’ approach: trading step-by-step sanctions relief for limitations on its nuclear activities. As a result, he has not even acknowledged the Biden administration’s repeated efforts to resume denuclearization talks.

Instead, Kim is demanding that the United States withdraw its forces from South Korea and withdraw strategic assets from the region, clearly a starting point. Next, North Korea will most likely call for nuclear arms reduction talks with the United States as a sign that it has finally been recognized as a nuclear peer rather than a rogue state.

Kim is also likely to seek to exploit the poor timing of US diplomatic relations with Russia and China. The Kim regime long ago mastered the art of using disagreements between major powers to its advantage. However, after the end of the Cold War, the regime had limited opportunities on this front, due to the generally positive relationship of the United States with North Korea’s main backers: China and Russia.

The rapidly deteriorating relations between the United States and Russia, and between the United States and China, have changed the game. The strategic alliance between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin has ensured that neither will side with the West in disciplining Kim. Xi and Putin are currently courting adversaries from the West. And while his backers block any action against North Korea at the UN Security Council, Kim can pursue his nuclear ambitions unhindered.

In principle, both China and Russia oppose North Korea’s nuclear program. China’s leaders have been wary of the prospect of a nuclear test going awry so close to their border. But while Kim most likely won’t conduct a seventh bomb test until sometime after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concludes, he knows that neither Xi nor Putin have the luxury of cracking down on China. North Korea in a significant way right now.

At the same time, Xi and Putin have an interest in Kim diverting US attention and resources from Taiwan and Ukraine, respectively. With this in mind, the recent spate of North Korean missile launches may mark the beginning of a dangerous cycle of escalation that could end up turning “fire and fury” rhetoric into reality.

DANIEL RUSSELL

Project Syndicate

(New York)