Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo)

The deletion of the name of the Libyan actress, Nour Al-Kadiqi, from the sequences of the series “Uturn”, caused a crisis for the family of the series, which takes place in a socially interesting framework, dominated by the nature of excitement and suspense, over a marital issue.

The start was immediately after the presentation of the first episode of the series, with “Noor Al-Kadiqi” objecting to the deletion of her name from the series’ titers, “where she said through her account on the “Instagram” website, and she said: “I complained and removed my name from the series, why?”

Director Sameh Abdel Aziz commented: The names of the work team were placed in the end titers, according to the limited time in the titers, as it is governed by the time of the song.

The series stars Reham Hajjaj, Tawfiq Abdel Hamid, Abeer Sabri, Karim Kassem, Ayman Qaisoni and Mahmoud Hegazy, written by Ayman Salama, and directed by Sameh Abdel Aziz.