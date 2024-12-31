The Argentine press has revealed some classified documents from the National Archives in which it is stated that Prince Harry, son of Charles and Diana of Wales, was in the crosshairs of a man already accused of murder and that he also wanted to kidnap the member of royalty.

Harry was 20 years old when he decided to spend a sabbatical year and chose Argentina as his destination, but upon arriving, The security services discovered that there were plans to kidnap himwhich forced an entire security device to be deployed around him.

Apparently, the suspect planned to commit the kidnapping on an acquaintance bar that would be open until the wee hours of the morning and where the prince used to go to have fun.

“The police did not assess the kidnapping risks of Prince Harry’s trip to Argentina. A newspaper has reported on the plot that existed to try to kidnap the royal in a bar,” said The Sun newspaper, as this scandal has reached the United Kingdom.

This information comes at a time when Harry and Meghan Markle are not calm, Well, much to his regret, in his paradise Montecito (California), an exclusive luxury development in which they took refuge, there has been a wave of serious crimes.