This Thursday, March 31, among others, the reform of article 345 of the Salvadoran Penal Code came into force, which increases the prison term for gang leaders from 9 to 45. The Legislative Assembly approved this intensification of sentences in the middle of the exceptional regime that came into force at dawn last Sunday after the growing wave of homicidal violence that occurred in the Central American country in the last week.

El Salvador intensified its war against gangs through a criminal reform approved by the Legislative Assembly on the night of Wednesday, March 30, and which toughens the sentences against gang members.

On Thursday, March 31, after its publication in the Official Gazette, the measure entered into force. This reform occurs in the midst of the state of emergency that has governed the country since last Sunday, when President Nayib Bukele requested it from the Legislature in the midst of the worst wave of homicidal violence in recent years in the Central American nation.

The new measures were approved with 76 votes of 84 deputies and the increase in sentences is intended to be, according to the authorities, a mechanism of “repression” and “dissuasion” for members of the Salvadoran maras (gangs).

80 million dollars were also allocated to guarantee the rearmament of the security forces and a law was financed that provides for the delivery of monetary rewards for those who denounce and/or turn over gang members.

The reform increases the maximum penalty for belonging to gangs from 9 to 45 years in prison, a decision made in the midst of a state of Exception. https://t.co/pNttZ8F7yl – Free Press (@prensa_libre) March 31, 2022



What is dictated by the Legislative Assembly comes to modify laws of the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Antiterrorism Law and the Juvenile Criminal Law.

In this way, the crimes of belonging to the gangs, which are judged as of this Thursday as illegal groups, will be paid with sentences of 20 to 30 years in prison, while before the reform this crime was criminalized with criminal charges of 3 and 5 jail years.

For “the creators, organizers, chiefs, leaders, financiers or leaders” of the gangs, the new legislation imposes sentences of between 40 and 45 years in prison. Previously, the penalties amounted to between 6 and 9 years in prison.

The new reforms also mean that minors belonging to the maras will be tried as adults and a protection mechanism was established for officials and judges who investigate cases related to these illegal groups.

On the other hand, those gang members who engage in extortion of civilians and drug trafficking will be punished with between 20 and 30 years in prison and parole in relation to crimes such as homicide is eliminated.

El Salvador registered 87 homicides over the weekend between March 25 and 27, a record number of murders in just 72 hours and which set off the alarms of the Bukele Government, who decided to mobilize the Legislative Power to decree the emergency regime in addition to mobilize the security forces to proceed with the mass arrest of suspected gang members.

Since Sunday, food is rationed and the 16,000 imprisoned gang members have not left their cells, nor have they seen the sun. In these days we have arrested 3,000 more (and we continue). So there will be less and less space and we will have to ration even more.#GangWar pic.twitter.com/03MbAEzMPY – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2022



As of Wednesday, the Salvadoran authorities reported that more than 3,000 members of these organizations had been arrested, adding to the more than 16,000 already living in prison in the country’s prisons.

Bukele announced that the conditions of the inmates in the prisons were going to be much more dire, since they were going to be locked up 24 hours a day and also they would not have access to hygiene products or sleeping mats, just as they were going to rationalize the previously existing food upon the arrival of the new prisoners.

The conditions in the prisons of the Central American nation once again aroused criticism from international human rights organizations, which maintain that the Salvadoran president would be violating fundamental rights with the imposition of his heavy hand.









According to the authorities of El Salvador, this explosive wave of homicidal violence would be carried out by the gang that has the greatest presence in the territory, the Mara Salvatrucha, also known as ‘MS-13’.

However, the application of the strong hand of the Bukele Executive could mean, for some analysts, the demonstration of power and strength of the president towards his faithful.

In September 2020, the local online newspaper ‘El Faro’ published an investigation documenting with material from public bodies that members of the Bukele government would have secretly met with imprisoned leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha to agree on a descent of murders in exchange for prison benefits and aid in last year’s legislative elections.

The United States Department of State ruled along the same lines at the end of 2021 when it published a statement sanctioning two senior officials of the Bukele Executive for their alleged private negotiations with members of these illegal groups.

This extreme has always been denied by Nayib Bukele, who maintains that the decrease in homicidal violence throughout his term is due to the success of his Territorial Control Plan, a mechanism that facilitates militarization and retakes absolute control of prisons.

Until now, since the data on homicides in the last week cast doubt on the version of the president, who once again implemented the “iron fist” in his war, at least publicly, against the gangs as other presidents have done in the past with little success.

