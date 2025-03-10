According to data from the Ministry of Interior, in Spain there were 15,289 complaints for squatting During 2023. This, taking into account that in our country there are approximately 26 million homes, implies that the percentage of complaints for this fact is 0.05%.

Even so, there are many people who fear that their home will be usurped or that any of their homes in which it does not live Okupada by strangers illegally.

When we talk about squatting, many people understand this term as something general to indicate that a person has gotten into a house that does not belong to him without permission. However, there are several cases in which this can happen, since It is called one way or another If, for example, the stranger gets into a house that is the owner’s main abode or if he does it in a second residence that is uninhabited.

This is one of the explanations that the criminal lawyer and legal analystMiguel Ángel Mejías, in a video of his YouTube channel where he indicates various keys around the theme of the squatting in Spain. Among them, it counts the types of squatter that can occur today and the crime they can suppose, differentiating between crime of usurpation, crime of search and inquiokupation:









Usurpation crime : punishes the usurpation of real estate that does not constitute abode; Classic example a third residence or a place.

Raid crime : punishes the individual to enter a dwelling or stay in it. »MORADA is basically the place where you live, your house».

Inquiokupation crime: «It is not defined as a crime as is but we could call it as a kind of fraud, crime of real estate scam. Example: A man who passes through solvent, carries his false payroll and signs a lease contract with the owner, with the premeditated intention of not complying with the payment of the rent after having deposited the bond or having paid the first month and, sometimes, they do not even do that ». According to these cases, these cases are usually carried out by civil via because many judges do not usually take it as a crime.

In addition to these data, the lawyer wanted to explain what we can do in each of the different cases. In this article we focus on one of them, which can happen more quickly and that is not intuited as very common. But, in case it happens, Mejías indicates The correct way to proceed when the following occurs: House salts ten minutes to buy and, when you return, you find that someone has entered your home. What would you do at that time?

How to act in this specific out of the Okupation according to a lawyer

According to the lawyer, at that time it would be something appropriate to ask the State Security Forces and Bodies for help: «Police, by virtue of their action protocol, You have to evict the occupants and stop them». By indicating this way of acting, it also states that many people may think that this is not fulfilled by what “comes out on television”, indicating that this belief is a lie:

«It is one of the many lies that you will see on television. The agents can be thrown as long as the criminal flagrance is accredited, which are facts that prove that they have just occupied the house. So, if you are going to make the purchase and the five minutes you return and they just kupar the house, then record everything, Go to Police Station to report by purple raid And accompanies everything with a request for precautionary eviction measures, that is to say that they throw the squatters in a precautionary way and then you will see who it is The true ownerthat evidently it will demonstrate that it is you, ”he specifies.

Crimes to which an owner is exposed to a bad action in the case of offering

Another information that the lawyer gives is what the owner of a house is risky when he does not act in the right way in case of raid, usurpation or inquiokupation and, as the case may be, he could be incurring crime of coercion (172 of the Criminal Code), crime of raid on dwelling (202 of the Criminal Code) or even crime of threats and injuries.