The possibility that a person enters our house, whether or not we live continuously, is one of the greater concerns of many citizens in Spain.

Although the squatting is not something that affects most of Spanish owners, the cases that are made known about it resonate strongly and cause Fear and controversy about how this type of housing problems is about.

People who enter a house that is not theirs to inhabit it are usually known as colloquially kupas, but the truth is that the squatting is something that, as a specific term, is not collected in the laws and is defined with other concepts that are often not known in depth, calling all cases equally. This can make us not aware of How to proceed in each specific case, to what solutions we can accept according to the law and what actions should we avoid to get out of harmful possible.

That is why the criminal lawyer and legal analyst, Miguel Ángel Mejías, has shared a video on his YouTube channel where he tries to explain what surrounds what we popularly know as the Okupation and What should we know about the different assumptions that occur today.









Thus, Mejías explains the types of offices and their possible legal solutions: «There are 3 types of offices: Crime of search, crime of usurpation of real estate and crime of inquiokupation. We differentiate the first two by really being the ones who resemble the most, ”he says, and proceeds to detail what each consists of:

Usurpation crime: punishes the usurpation of real estate that does not constitute abode; Classic example a third residence or a place.

Crime of search: punishes the individual who enters a abode or remains in it. »MORADA is basically the place where you live, your house».

Crime of inquiokupation: «It is not defined as a crime as is but we could call it as a kind of fraud, crime of real estate fraud. Example: A man who passes through solvent, carries his false payroll and signs a lease contract with the owner, with the premeditated intention of not complying with the payment of the rent after having deposited the bond or having paid the first month and, sometimes, they do not even do that ». According to these cases, these cases are usually carried out by civil via because many judges do not usually take it as a crime.

Solutions of a lawyer for each type of squatting

These are the possible solutions that Mejías gives depending on the time that has passed since you have been aware of the squatting of your home or second residence:

In the first example he puts the assumption that you go out for bread and enter someone, he says that «Police, under their protocol of action, have to evict the occupants and stop them ». Given this fact, it states that many people may think that this is not fulfilled by what “comes out on television”, indicating that this belief is a lie:

«It is one of the many lies that you will see on television. The agents can be thrown as long as the criminal flagrance is accredited, which are facts that prove that they have just occupied the house. So, if you are going to make the purchase and the five minutes you return and they just kupar the house, then record everything, Go to Police Station to denounce the raid and accompanies everything with a request for precautionary eviction measuresthat is to say that they throw the squatters in a precautionary way and then it will be seen who is the true owner, who is going to show that it is you, ”he details.

Another assumption that exposes is that the case in which they sign a property other than your abode, in which you do not live: «You will have to go by civil via through a claim or criminal via through a complaint for a crime of usurpation of real estate ».

Finally, the overwhelmed explains what we can do in the event that a tenant does not want to pay us for rent and continue in the house that is not his: «same case as for the crime of search: Intend a complaint but, this time, for fraud, not by search. In which it is requested again as a precautionary measure, the immediate expulsion of the occupants, ”explains the lawyer.

Risks to the owner if he decides to act against the squatters without being informed

In this chaos Mejías, he intends to answer the following doubt: «What happens if the owner acts against the squatters and tries to recover his house? We have several options and there are several sentences against the owners »:

· Crime of coercion, 172 of the Criminal CodeClassic example: the owner of the floor that cuts the supplies to force the output of the squatters

· Purple, 202 of the Criminal Code: Is the owner enters the house occupied by force without a court order, provided it is the habitual residence of the squatters, the raid crime can be considered.

· Crime of threats and injuries: It is the one that indicates that we can expose ourselves if you reach the hands in a conflict to recover the house, a somewhat extreme case but that it could also occur.

What would a lawyer change about the legal situation of the squatting in Spain today?

As indicated in the previous video, the lawyer Miguel Ángel Mejías has several proposals that believes that they should be launched against the different cases of squatter that has explained, to improve what is currently given:

· Immediate expulsion from the squatters: “Measures that allow State Security Forces and Bodies to evict in the obvious and obvious cases of squatting.”

· Rental of rental: “Have a public registry where people with monetary claims or pending judicial processes appear to prevent scams by inquiokupation.”

· Simplification of procedure: «Reduce the legal times of the precautionary measures to guarantee efficient justice, that is, to evict in a precautionary way to the okupa and that subsequently decides who is the owner. But not at seven months or seven years, but in a maximum for example seven days ».

The lawyer appoints other issues such as the case of the ‘mediators’ that the housing are de -borne by others, or the problems that things are not done well in this matter, indicating that “If Spain was not a joke” there would be laws and measures that protect both owners and people who cannot opt ​​for a homesince, as stressed, “the right for everyone to have a roof is the sole responsibility of the State.”