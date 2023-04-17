Colombian soccer does not leave the consternation for the embarrassing images that were seen on the night of this Sundayin the Atanasio Girardot.

Within minutes of the ball rolling in the match between Atlético Nacional and América, chaos broke out in the south stand of the main stadium in Medellín.

The excesses in the stands of Los del Sur, the main barrabrava of the purslane club, generated terror that prevented the game from being played.

After what happened, Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, condemned the events. And he was accurate: “The subject goes beyond sports and football and becomes a purely criminal issue“.

‘A purely criminal issue’

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor

“The only people responsible are the people who carried out these violent acts, both inside the stadium and outside the stadium, and who, of course, did not allow the normal development of the National-America game as scheduled. This is one more bell in soccer, which We have to approach it with all seriousness.”said Jaramillo, from the outset, in a chat with ‘Caracol radio’.

Regarding what happened in Medellín, Jaramillo spoke of the joint responsibilities that are highlighted in these cases: “I am aware that it is a show that is generated by private parties, but in some way it has public implications in the country and in the world, and that is why we must protect it in the best way possible”.

“All the 36 clubs are supporting the decisions of Nacional and other clubs to manage their fans”expressed about the idea that exists in Dimayor about the position of the Antioquia team to “suspend economic benefits” to the bar involved in the excesses.

“That generated the problem in the past, that problem grew and became unmanageable, and precisely when one makes decisions about a problem that affects a group of fans, this type of thing happens,” he added.

In the end, emphatically, Jaramillo concluded: “The issue is out of sports and football and becomes a purely criminal issue, of criminal policy and you have to act in some way from the point of view of criminal policy with these people”.

