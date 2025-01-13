He FBI and the police of the fifty North American States will no longer have to concentrate their work and investigations on searching for and capturing criminals. In nine days there will be one inhabiting the White House of Washingtonwhich are paradoxes of life and politics, who in addition to enjoying immunity from conviction and dozens of pending trials will become the most powerful man in the worldthe one who will have the most relevant say in the resolution of conflicts and will dictate the global provisions that will affect us all, regardless of our nationality, religion, ideas or skin color.

Your name, donald trumpis not new to almost anyone who follows current events, for many years. He was already president once and left a bad memory with his decisions, threats and incompetence to change his activity as a speculator in various businesses, which often allowed him to enrich himself criminally, to manager of the most complex Federal Administration, which primarily includes international peace and security.

It is very difficult to explain from a distance how he was elected in open, democratic and clean elections in the counting of the votes. But fanaticism and hatred of opponents, they work miracles.

To begin with, without even taking office yet, he already anticipated that he will surround himself with a ‘Court’ made up of some of the top billionaires in the countryled by the arrogant elon Musk. It is the main disseminator of disinformation from its social network, which plays with the return of Nazism, the general interests, starting with its own and, for the moment, until it breaks off collaboration – as is foreseeable for experts -, with Donald Trump himself has already elevated him to the second position of the convert in his Government.

The fears that Trump arouses in the five continents already have a certain basis, such as his imperialist pretensions consisting of expand the territories further that are under your control. No one recognizes his knowledge of history or geography, much less knowledge of legislation on the sovereignty of countries, but his unscrupulous personal selfishness is clear, of which he had already given much evidence before joining political activity.