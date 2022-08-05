In this dark age we live in, nothing is a surprise anymore. For this reason, the fact that a confessed criminal has been placed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the runway towards his party’s candidacy for the governorship of the state of Mexico, does not disappoint those of us who think that the law is the great absentee in the head of the Executive, and that the political cynicism of the current regime is more powerful than institutional resources to prevent the transgression of legal, political and ethical norms. Thanks to this conversion of democratic values, Delfina Gómez will be the candidate for the government that is the greatest electoral jewel in the country.

Gómez will leave the Ministry of Education, where she was characterized by mediocre management, to assume the position of Coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Fourth Transformation, which is a position that she will maintain until, once the electoral process is opened, she can be legally anointed as a candidate. He won the position in a survey conducted by Morena, with two prestigious polling houses, Mendoza Blanco and Covarrubias y Asociados, where he obtained 37.1% of support, well above his mentor, Higinio Martínez, who achieved 14.9% support.

There were no surprises for the result. She was the candidate that López Obrador wanted, but to the credit of the polling houses, she was also the best placed in the brown preferences for the state of Mexico. Gómez belongs to the Texcoco Group, headed by Martínez, and Horacio Duarte, the current director of Customs who reached 9.6% of the vote, and about which there are fears that she could fracture. The possibility of this has been raised with the president for more than three weeks, who commissioned his political operator, Jesús Ramírez, to seek to avoid it. Martínez was summoned on Wednesday to the National Palace, where probably the president or some other minor official informed him of the decision that the party would make.

Martínez said he was the best Morena candidate for the state of Mexico, which will not be known because the polls do not see merits, but people, and Gómez had greater visibility than his head of political group, not only because of the position of secretary, but because she was also Morena’s candidate for the Mexican government in 2017. What will happen to the Texcoco Group is unknown, but if it breaks, it will significantly weaken Gómez’s future candidacy, which is weak. What is not a mystery is the way in which the president makes fun of Mexicans by supporting a confessed criminal.

As mayor of Texcoco between 2013 and 2015, Gómez unilaterally withheld 10% of the salary of hundreds of municipal workers, and gave more than two million collected involuntarily, for the formation of Morena. The PAN filed the complaint with the National Electoral Institute in 2017, in the midst of the campaign for governor in the state of Mexico -where it lost to PRI member Alfredo del Mazo-, which investigated the “tithes”, as the press baptized them, and presented before the Electoral Court, which in January of this year confirmed the fine imposed by the INE on Morena for four and a half million pesos. In the statement where they issued their decision, the Court stated:

1. Morena omitted the income report for 2014 and 2015 where a parallel financing scheme was set up to support its ordinary activities, by withholding a percentage of the salary of the municipal workers of Texcoco and the local DIF.

2. Statements in the media revealed data on the relationship between leaders of the Political Action Group and Morena, as well as the fact that the defendant Gómez accepted that the resources withheld from the workers would be to support the party.

3. There were various transfers between some workers of the municipality who, at the same time, were militants of Morena, and natural and legal persons, without accrediting for what type of acts or services the resources were transferred.

Duarte, who was secretary of the Texcoco City Council, and Senator Alberto Martínez -brother of Higinio Martínez-, leader of the Political Action Group, participated in this operation. This organization, a branch of Morena in the state of Mexico, “allegedly carried out charitable activities for society,” said the Electoral Tribunal, “but they were used for the benefit of the denounced party for its ordinary operation, so it was intended to hide from this way the real destination of the resources withheld from the workers of the municipality”.

Gómez was accused of an electoral crime, but she could also have been accused of a criminal offense, embezzlement, which, according to article 223 of the Penal Code, applies when a public servant diverts public resources for his benefit, or for that of a third party. physical and legal person. For less than this, the Ministry of Public Administration has taken drastic action at the federal level. At the state level, the Superior Body of State Control recently punished 33 people with sentences of up to 10 years of disqualification and fines of 5 million pesos.

Far from being reprimanded, sanctioned or marginalized at least from political life, López Obrador supported her when the Court sentence came out. She said that she was the victim of a “very unfair” campaign, but she was “honest, dignified”, and she had “nothing to do with Education secretaries of other times”. Gomez’s victimization served to deflect the conversation about her delinquent confession.

Shoot the past, sought to dodge the present. Honest, as the president said, because she lives in the same house as always, it does not make Gómez honorable. Not everyone who commits a crime does so for profit, while breaking the law for political purposes does not exempt them from having done something illegal. What helps her is that the president thinks that political illegalities, if they serve his cause, are allowed. That’s how crooked the incentives are in these dark times. This is how demolished the rule of law is.