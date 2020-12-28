A criminal case under the article “Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of railway, air, sea and inland water transport and subway” was initiated on the fact of the sinking of the fishing vessel “Onega” in the Barents Sea. On Monday, December 28, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Arkhangelsk Transport Investigation Department of the North-West Transport Investigation Department of the RF IC.

According to Izvestia, the owner of the ship is the Murmansk fishing collective farm named after M.I. Kalinin.

The incident became known earlier on Monday. The ship sank at about 7 am in the Barents Sea near Novaya Zemlya, Arkhangelsk Region. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the cause of the incident was the icing of the vessel.

There were 19 crew members on board. Two were saved. They were taken aboard the Voikovo fishing trawler. The rescued sailors wore warm wetsuits and life jackets.

The rest of the crew are looking for. In total, five ships were sent to the place of the search for the sailors. Also, a helicopter is preparing to fly to the emergency area. According to the TV channel REN TV, the weather conditions are unfavorable there.

It is reported that, after the crash, the crew gave several distress signals – in automatic and manual modes.